Pink is coming to Sydney next year

American pop powerhouse P!nk is coming to Australia and New Zealand next year with her Beautiful Trauma world tour. Fans are in for a treat with four shows by the singer-songwriter-acrobat planned at Qudos Bank in August 2018.

The tour comes in support of P!nk’s latest studio album, also named Beautiful Trauma, which is out Friday October 13. Already the album has attracted interest with the soulful dancefloor single ‘What About Us’ hitting number one on the ARIA charts in Australia – her ninth single to do so.

'Beautiful Trauma' will be P!nk’s seventh concert tour. The last time P!nk visited Australia in 2013, her 'Truth About Love' tour became the biggest-selling tour by a solo female artist in Australia. With P!nk’s recent tours loved for their jaw-dropping set design and acrobatics as well as P!nk’s powerhouse vocals, tickets for the 'Beautiful Trauma' tour dates are likely to go quick.

Catch P!nk's Beautiful Trauma tour at Qudos Bank Arena on August 3-7, 2018. Tickets for her Sydney shows go on sale to the public at 11am Friday October 20.

