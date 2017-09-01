Merivale is opening its first flower shop in Sydney’s CBD

Not content with acquiring new venues in the Northern Beaches or opening an Italo-disco drive-through, Merivale is now branching out into the flower business. They’re launching a flower shop at the Ivy called Palings Flowers, which will be located next to Lorraine’s Patisserie from Monday September 4.

The store will be open Monday to Friday only, and it’ll be managed by Merivale’s in-house florist Hannah Coomber, who previously worked for Grandiflora. She came up with the idea for a flower boutique and ran it by her bosses Justin and Bettina Hemmes earlier this year. Coomber is planning to fill the Palings Lane store with "unusual and intriguing" blooms purchased from the Flower Markets in Flemington. She’ll design each bouquet from scratch, aiming for no two bunches looking the same.

It’s a fresh start to spring for the Merivale Group who’re celebrating Establishment’s sweet 17th birthday this season, as well as a Japanese-themed takeover at the Ivy Pool Club and relaunching Sunday brunch sessions at Coogee Pavilion.

Palings Flowers will open at 3 Palings Lane, Sydney 2000. Mon-Fri 8.30am-6.30pm. 02 9240 3000. From Mon Sep 4.

