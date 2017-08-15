Pinbone is opening an Italian garage disco in an old drive-through bottle shop

Last time the Pinbone Collective shuttered one of their venues it was a long wait until the next one. This time round, the doors have barely clicked shut on their pop-up Asian diner in Kensington, Good Luck Pinbone, before they're announcing what's next, and it's a doozy.

The Pinbone crew have teamed up with Merivale (The Newport, Queen Chow's, yep, those guys) for their next pop-up, this time taking over the drive-thu bottle-o of the Tennyson Hotel in Mascot.

The Mr. Liquor Dirty Italian Disco will open in early October and the plan is to achieve 100 per cent fun, care of an American-style warehouse Italian menu for 90 guests at a time, a big wood-fired oven and a walk-in fridge where you can buy your booze before ordering your dinner.

Mr Liquor Dirty Italian Disco will only be open for six months so time is limited for you to access Mike Eggert and Jemma Whiteman's menu of bruschetta, pasta and wood-roasted meats in this drive-way restaurant. It sounds like it's going to be a garage house party where your friends just happen to be really great chefs and someone with excellent taste is programming the tunes. We are so here for this.

Mr Liquor Dirty Italian Disco is set to open in Oct 2017 at 952 Botany Rd, Mascot 2020.

