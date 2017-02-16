Move over Frosé – Freezling is here

Summer ain't over yet folks, and now there's a drink to see out the last hot days of the season – Freezling. While Frosé may have been the drink of summer, it's now time for a white wine slushie party to take over. The team from Crows Nest's Annata Sydney are debuting their very own 'Freezling Project', which blends dry and sweet local rieslings with ice and fresh fruit.

There are five different cocktails to choose from including a Canberran riesling blended with watermelon and triple sec; a natural skin contact number spiked with nashi pear and ginger; or a Clare Valley riesling with fresh dragonfruit and elderflower. If you've yet to check out this local gem on the Lower North Shore, add wine slushies to the list of reasons to change that.

