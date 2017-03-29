Oh hello, gigantic Splendour in the Grass 2017 line-up

The xx, Queens of the Stone Age and LCD Soundsystem are three of the headliners in the just-announced Splendour in the Grass 2017 line-up.
The return of LCD Soundsystem to our shores is the big news here. The US electro rockers gave their farewell concert at Madison Square Garden in 2011, the subject of major documentary Shut Up and Play the Hits, only to reunite for a series of big international festival shows in 2016.
Joining them at Byron Bay this July 21-23 will be overseas acts Ásgeir, Banks, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Future Islands, HAIM, RL Grime, Royal Blood, Stormzy, Two Door Cinema Club and Schoolboy Q.
Headlining Australians will be Vance Joy, Peking Duk and Tash Sultana, along with Dune Rats, Meg Mac, Thundamentals, DD Dumbo, Amy Shark, Vera Blue, the Smith Street Band and King Gizzard, just to name a few.
The full line-up of more than 100 acts is below. Tickets will be on sale at 9am on Tuesday April 6.
The xx
Queens of the Stone Age
LCD Soundsystem
Royal Blood
HAIM
Sigur Rós
Schoolboy Q
Vance Joy
Two Door Cinema Club
Peking Duk
RL Grime
Bonobo
Father John Misty
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Tash Sultana
Paul Kelly
Stormzy
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
George Ezra
Future Islands
Banks
Bernard Fanning
Dune Rats
Cut Copy
Ásgeir
Allday
Meg Mac
Rag 'N' Bone Man
Thundamentals
Lil' Yachty
San Cisco
Client Liaison
Real Estate
Dan Sultan
Vallis Alps
DD Dumbo
Maggie Rogers
Tove Lo
POND
Big Scary
The Smith Street Band
Oh Wonder
AB Original
Dope Lemon
The Kite String Tangle
Young Franco
Julia Jacklin
Kingswood
Amy Shark
Luca Brasi
The Lemon Twigs
Vera Blue
Slumberjack
Bad//Dreems
Bag Raiders
Topaz Jones
Middle Kids
Ocean Grove
Confidence Man
Bishop Briggs
Late Nite Tuff Guy
Julien Baker
Kilter
Lany
Hockey Dad
Kirin J Callinan
Airling
Cosmo's Midnight
Gretta Ray
Moonbase
The Peep Tempel
Tornado Wallace
The Murlocs
Mallrat
Luke Million
The Wilson Pickers
Romare
Jarrow
Good Boy
Kuren
Oneman
Winston Surfshirt
Set Mo
HWLS
Harvey Sutherland and Bermuda
CC:Disco!
Enschway
DJHMC
Nite Fleit
Alice Ivy
Willow Beats
Willaris K
Mookhi
Swindail
Dena Amy
Andy Garvey
Planète
Sam Weston
Super Cruel
Christopher Port
Lewis Cancut
Kinder
Triple J Unearthed winners
