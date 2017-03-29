Oh hello, gigantic Splendour in the Grass 2017 line-up

The xx, Queens of the Stone Age and LCD Soundsystem are three of the headliners in the just-announced Splendour in the Grass 2017 line-up.

The return of LCD Soundsystem to our shores is the big news here. The US electro rockers gave their farewell concert at Madison Square Garden in 2011, the subject of major documentary Shut Up and Play the Hits, only to reunite for a series of big international festival shows in 2016.



Joining them at Byron Bay this July 21-23 will be overseas acts Ásgeir, Banks, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Future Islands, HAIM, RL Grime, Royal Blood, Stormzy, Two Door Cinema Club and Schoolboy Q.

Headlining Australians will be Vance Joy, Peking Duk and Tash Sultana, along with Dune Rats, Meg Mac, Thundamentals, DD Dumbo, Amy Shark, Vera Blue, the Smith Street Band and King Gizzard, just to name a few.



The full line-up of more than 100 acts is below. Tickets will be on sale at 9am on Tuesday April 6.

The xx

Queens of the Stone Age

LCD Soundsystem

Royal Blood

HAIM

Sigur Rós

Schoolboy Q

Vance Joy

Two Door Cinema Club

Peking Duk

RL Grime

Bonobo

Father John Misty

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Tash Sultana

Paul Kelly

Stormzy

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

George Ezra

Future Islands

Banks

Bernard Fanning

Dune Rats

Cut Copy

Ásgeir

Allday

Meg Mac

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Thundamentals

Lil' Yachty

San Cisco

Client Liaison

Real Estate

Dan Sultan

Vallis Alps

DD Dumbo

Maggie Rogers

Tove Lo

POND

Big Scary

The Smith Street Band

Oh Wonder

AB Original

Dope Lemon

The Kite String Tangle

Young Franco

Julia Jacklin

Kingswood

Amy Shark

Luca Brasi

The Lemon Twigs

Vera Blue

Slumberjack

Bad//Dreems

Bag Raiders

Topaz Jones

Middle Kids

Ocean Grove

Confidence Man

Bishop Briggs

Late Nite Tuff Guy

Julien Baker

Kilter

Lany

Hockey Dad

Kirin J Callinan

Airling

Cosmo's Midnight

Gretta Ray

Moonbase

The Peep Tempel

Tornado Wallace

The Murlocs

Mallrat

Luke Million

The Wilson Pickers

Romare

Jarrow

Good Boy

Kuren

Oneman

Winston Surfshirt

Set Mo

HWLS

Harvey Sutherland and Bermuda

CC:Disco!

Enschway

DJHMC

Nite Fleit

Alice Ivy

Willow Beats

Willaris K

Mookhi

Swindail

Dena Amy

Andy Garvey

Planète

Sam Weston

Super Cruel

Christopher Port

Lewis Cancut

Kinder

Triple J Unearthed winners