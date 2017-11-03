One of Sydney’s best-known public artworks will be removed later this month

One of the most recognisable pieces of public art in Sydney will be removed this month as the building it is painted on is prepared for sale.

The ‘Always Was Always Will Be’ building in Taylor Square is a prominent work of art by Melbourne-based artist Reko Rennie that was commissioned by the City of Sydney on the façade of the T2 building in Darlinghurst in 2012.

What was originally planned as a short-term (six month) commission gradually became a prominent statement for reclaiming Aboriginal land. The building’s striking pink, black and blue diamond pattern is part of a signature style for Rennie, which references his connection to the Kamilaroi people of north-western NSW.



Sadly, the work of art is not considered part of the Eora journey art program that includes the ‘Welcome to Redfern’ work, also by Rennie. Though the Council unanimously voted to retain the artwork for five years after its original commission period, they have today announced that the work will need to be removed in order to ready the building for sale.

If you haven’t visited the artwork, make sure you do so before Monday November 20. The City of Sydney has documented the artwork and images will remain on the City’s website for posterity.

