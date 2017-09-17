The Killers announce 2018 Australian tour dates

It's a Wonderful Wonderful day to be a fan of the Killers because they've announced a huge tour of Australia and New Zealand early next year. The band will be kicking off the 2018 tour in New Zealand, before landing in Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday April 28.

The tour is set to promote the band's long-awaited new album Wonderful Wonderful (due out September 22), the first record from the indie rockers since 2012's Battle Born. This will also be the band's first visit since their Big Day Out appearance in 2013.

You'll get a taste of what's to come on the tour if you tune into the AFL Grand Final on Channel Seven on September 30 from 11am AEST, when the Las Vegas rockers take to the stage to headline the pre-game entertainment alongside Dami Im.

Frontier members pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday September 27, and general public tickets go on sale via Ticketek on Tuesday October 3 at 2pm. All shows on the tour are all ages.

If the Killers soundtracked the majority of your teen years When You Were Young (sorry), make sure you get those tickets and get ready for some intense flashbacks of shouting singing "he doesn't look a thing like JEE-SUS". In the meantime, we'll leave you with a classic the Killers meme only true fans will get.

