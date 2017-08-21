Paul Kelly is coming to Sydney in November

Before too long, celebrated Australian musician Paul Kelly will embark on a 16-date Australia and New Zealand tour in celebration of his recently released album, Life is Fine.

The master singer-songwriter has undoubtedly penned some of Australia's best-loved songs, and in November, you'll have the chance to hear tracks like 'How to Make Gravy', 'Deeper Water' and 'From St Kilda to Kings Cross' live.

Despite Kelly's legend status, the 10-time ARIA award winner's 2017 album Life is Fine is his first number one record in his 40-year career. His 23rd studio album sees Kelly collaborate with artists like Aussie vocal duo Linda and Vika Bull, and the lyrics to his title track are taken from a poem by American writer Langston Hughes.

Kelly's 'Life is Fine' tour will kick off in Darwin, before heading down the East Coast and hitting the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne for an all-ages show on Friday November 17. He'll then play on the MONA lawn in Hobart, then head up to Sydney for a performance in the Opera House Forecourt.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday August 23 from noon, and general sales open at noon, Monday August 28. See the full list of tour dates here.

You can get a taste of Kelly's new album with the video for his first single, 'Firewood and Candles':