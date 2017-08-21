RÜFÜS, Meg Mac and Client Liaison lead the line-up for this year’s Lost Paradise festival

Get weird in the wilderness this New Year’s: Lost Paradise is returning to the Glenworth Valley with a stellar line-up of Australian and international acts, yoga classes, talks, and a fancy dress parade to ring in the New Year.

The five-day festival will be headlined by Kiwi boys RÜFÜS, guitar crooner Matt Corby, Swedish electronic outfit Little Dragon, powerhouse singer-songwriter Meg Mac, Sydney slacker trio DMA’s and Melbourne indie darlings Client Liaison. They'll be joined by Cut Copy, San Cisco, Tourist, Stephen Bodzin, Cigarettes After Sex, Patrick Topping, Middle Kids, a DJ set by Jon Hopkins and heaps more.

Photograph: Supplied

Held in the Glenworth Valley, just an hour north from Sydney, you'll be able to toast to the year that was with live music at two new stages, late night discos, art displays, massages, karaoke, jumping castles, communal dining experiences and pop-up foodie offerings.

If you’ve got cash to splash, go off the grid and stay in the luxe teepee Glamping Village which comes with all the comforts of home, a cantina bar, VIP showers and toilets and a porter service.

Lost Paradise runs from Thursday December 28 until Monday January 1. Tickets are on sale now.

