Sculpture by the Sea 2017: in pictures

By Alyx G Posted: Thursday October 19 2017, 4:32pm

Photograph: Anna Kucera
Stephen Marr 'Under One Sky'

Sculpture by the Sea is back for its 21st year, turning the walkway from Bondi Beach to Tamarama Beach, and Mark's Park in between, into an outdoor gallery with some of the best backdrops in the world. 

This year's exhibition features 104 works from all over the world, including Denmark, Japan, Zimbabwe and the United States. The international sculptures travelled a collective 568,000 kilometres to arrive in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, which is amazing, given the artists typically have to pay for their own freight costs. 

This year's works include a glittery hamburger-lure rising out of the ocean, with a hook on the end of its bun. The work is by James Dive, whose 2006 sculpture of a melting ice cream truck, 'Hot with a Chance of Late Storm', inspired another exhibiting artist Amelia Skelton.

A giant hamburger sculpture at Sculptures by the Sea

 

James Dive 'What a Tasty Hamburger'
Photograph: Anna Kucera

 

 

"It was so exciting to realise you could do something that fun as an adult," she told Professor Sasha Grishin, in the Sculpture by the Sea catalogue essay. Skelton's own work 'White Wash' closes the exhibition, stretching along the southern border of Tamarama Beach.

A sculpture that looks like water inside a bronze semi-circle

 

Tsukasa Nakahara 'High Tide'
Photograph: Anna Kucera

 

 

A photograph of a tram facing Bondi Beach

 

Simon Rathlou 'Shooting Through'
Photograph: Anna Kucera

 

 

A photograph of a pink figure inside a silver moon at Sculptures by the Sea

 

Chen Wenling 'Autumn Moon in the Sky'
Photograph: Anna Kucera

 

 

 

 

A sculpture of a dome made of colourful translucent fish

 

B Jane Cowie 'Swirling Surround'
Photograph: Anna Kucera

 

A sculpture of colourful fish

 

B Jane Cowie 'Swirling Surround'
Photograph: Anna Kucera

 

 

 

 

 

A sculpture of abstract bronze horses

 

Harrie Fasher 'The Last Charge' (Helen Lempriere scholarship winner)
Photograph: Anna Kucera

 

 

 

 

 

 

A sculpture of carved wood hugging a living tree

 

Charlie Trivers 'Grounded'
Photograph: Anna Kuucera

 

 

Staff writer
By Alyx G 42 Posts

Alyx is the editorial director of Time Out Australia. She attends lectures for fun, finds angry music soothing and never wants to have another conversation about hamburgers.

For any feedback or for more information email