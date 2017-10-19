Sculpture by the Sea 2017: in pictures

Sculpture by the Sea is back for its 21st year, turning the walkway from Bondi Beach to Tamarama Beach, and Mark's Park in between, into an outdoor gallery with some of the best backdrops in the world.

This year's exhibition features 104 works from all over the world, including Denmark, Japan, Zimbabwe and the United States. The international sculptures travelled a collective 568,000 kilometres to arrive in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, which is amazing, given the artists typically have to pay for their own freight costs.

This year's works include a glittery hamburger-lure rising out of the ocean, with a hook on the end of its bun. The work is by James Dive, whose 2006 sculpture of a melting ice cream truck, 'Hot with a Chance of Late Storm', inspired another exhibiting artist Amelia Skelton.

Photograph: Anna Kucera

"It was so exciting to realise you could do something that fun as an adult," she told Professor Sasha Grishin, in the Sculpture by the Sea catalogue essay. Skelton's own work 'White Wash' closes the exhibition, stretching along the southern border of Tamarama Beach.

