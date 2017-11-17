See Boys II Men, TLC and Shaggy at a winery this summer

Have your R'n'B and drink wine too: R'n'B Vine Days is a new series of summer shows bringing some of the world’s best R'n'B artists to Australian wineries.

Leading the line-up at each show are the super smooth Boyz II Men. When you think of '90s R'n'B you’re probably thinking of these fellas and their slow crooners like ‘One Sweet Day’ and ‘I’ll Make Love to You’. They’re joined by TLC aka the other reason '90s R'n'B and hip-hop was so damn good. Following the untimely death of group member Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes in 2002, the two remaining members T-Boz and Chilli have continued to perform hits like ‘Waterfalls’ and ‘No Scrubs’ as a duo.

Adding to that line-up is Shaggy (if you read that in his trademark twang you’re a true fan) who will no doubt bring the vineyard down with ‘It Wasn’t Me’ and ‘Mr Boombastic’. In between shows DJ Horizon and Yo! Mafia will be keeping energy high with their sets.

R'n'B Vine Days will play at Bimbadgen estate in the Hunter Valley on Saturday February 3. Tickets go on sale to the public 2pm Friday November 24. They're selling at $119.90-$179.90.

