See Jack Johnson perform under the stars this summer

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Monday September 4 2017, 10:16am

Photograph: Supplied

Ever wanted to see multi-platinum selling folk musician Jack Johnson play at the Sydney Opera House forecourt? Now’s your chance. 

The perpetually ocean adjacent singer-songwriter is headed to Australia this December in support of his new album All the Light Above it Too, which is coming out this Friday.

Playing Sydney on Friday December 1, Johnson will perform hits from his 15-year career, including ‘Better Together’, ‘Sitting, Waiting, Wishing’, ‘Banana Pancakes’ and ‘Taylor’.

Let’s just relive this little gem for a second, guys.

Johnson is also known for his commitment to sustainability: his 2017 summer tour will feature local, organic food as part of his “farm to stage” program, upcycled and eco-friendly merchandise, bike valets and alternative transportation incentives and a commitment to offset all remaining CO2 emissions.  

Tickets go on sale Monday September 11.

