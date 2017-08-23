The National will play Sydney Opera House Forecourt (again!)

Ohio-born indie rock band The National are coming back to the Sydney Opera House Forecourt four years after their last appearance in the same spot.

They’re coming to Australia as part of a worldwide tour to promote their seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast. The band will take to the outdoor stage on Wednesday February 21, where we’re promised a euphoric yet melancholic rendition of album releases like ‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’. The show will be all ages and accessible for wheelchair users.

The show is the latest performance to be announced as part of the Sydney Opera House Contemporary Music program, which includes Lorde, Paul Kelly, Feist and London Grammar.

Watch the full show from 2014, below.



Sydney Opera House pre-sale starts on Wednesday August 30 at 9am. Tickets are on sale to the general public from 9am on Friday September 1. Tickets are $129 plus $8.50 booking fee.

