Step inside Sydney’s newest mosque at the Architecture Festival

Ready for a stickybeak? Sydney Architecture Festival is back for its 11th year with a range of talks, tours and exhibitions that dive into this city’s architectural wonders. And this year the festival is headed west.

The four-day festival will focus on Sydney’s future heritage in Western Sydney with a hub in Parramatta and the unveiling of a contemporary mosque in Punchbowl. The mosque, which was designed by Sydney architect Angelo Candalepas, is strikingly modern and architecturally stunning. Visitors will be able to go on guided tours of the building, enjoy architect talks and dig into a welcome feast offered by the congregation community.

Photograph: Supplied

Festival-goers can also learn about Sydney’s history of Brutalist architecture, a style that flourished from the 1950s to the mid-1970s and is renowned for its heavy use of grey, textured concrete and chunky and imposing appearance. The festival will be directing walking tours around inner Sydney that will give insight into Brutalist buildings like the Sirius building in the Rocks and Sydney Masonic Centre.

Other highlights include a free exhibition concerning the new types of homes we might see as Sydney continues to grow, and a celebration of World Architecture Day with a keynote speech by American architect, author and professor Kristien Ring.

Sydney Architecture Festival runs from Sep 29-Oct 2. See the full line-up here

