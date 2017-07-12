Stranger Things Season 2 has a release date

"It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down, but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived..."

Yes, fans of early Steven Spielberg and early Stephen King (which you are by default if you like Stranger Things) – Stranger Things is returning to Netflix. The best show (IOHO) of 2016 drops the first of eight brand new episodes on October 27.

Eleven, Will, Mike, Dustin and Lucas are getting back on their BMX bikes to give panic attacks to Joyce (Winona Ryder) and get Jim Hopper (David Harbour) scratching his head again. New cast members this time around include Paul Reiser (Aliens), Sean Astin (LOTR), Linnea Berthelsen, Sadie Sink and Australian actor Dacre Montgomery.



We guess that's one Friday night in late October when we won't be leaving the house.



Leave the house! Here are the best movies screening in Sydney right now.

