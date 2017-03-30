Surry Hills is getting a restaurant that only serves duck

Get your ducks in a row Sydney, because next week Surry Hills is getting its very own duck devoted restaurant. Manu Feildel (the guy on My Kitchen Rules that is sick for a good sauce and believes in modern medical science) and Phillip Davenport (a Bondi-based chef) are opening a pop-up restaurant, aptly called Duck In Duck Out. The pop-up will be serving an entire menu based around our feathered friend, specifically the classic French technique of confit, which involves cooking the meat slowly in duck fat. They'll be reworking the confit with an Asian accent to make burgers, sausages, and soft bao buns. And there will also be plenty of duck fat chips. Punters after something a little fancier than you supermarket chook can get takeaway meals or dine-in, and it'll be open for both lunch and dinner every day of the three-month period.

Duck In Duck Out runs from Thu Apr 6 - Fri Jun 30 from 11.30am-10pm seven days a week. 202-210 Elizabeth St, Surry Hills.

