Winghaus chicken wings
Photograph: Supplied/Winghaus

The best fried chicken in Sydney

We've tracked down the most tender, juicy, finger-licking-good wings, drumsticks and tenders you can eat in Sydney

Written by
Time Out editors
&
Elizabeth McDonald
It’s official. Sydney is obsessed with fried chicken. Are we in the American Deep South? No. Are we surround by the sky scrapers of Seoul? Not really. Does that matter? Maybe. Are we doing it anyway? You’re damn right we are: this is deep-fried poultry for crying out loud, and we’re all about it. Here are our favourite joints in town right now, doing chicken right.

After something carb based? Try the best pizza places in Sydney.

The best fried chicken in Sydney

Clem's Chicken Shop
Photograph: Supplied

1. Clem's Chicken Shop

It takes a special kind of chicken shop to warrant its own line of merch and to stand the test of time, serving up roasted and fried chicken from 40 years. Since 1982, this beloved Newtown chicken shop has been slinging some of the best, no frills chicken around and the fried chicken here is an underrated and oft overlooked gem. Heavy on white pepper, crisp and flavourful, this is what you wish KFC tasted like but never quite does.
Chuck a couple of deadly garlic potato balls in the mix and you're onto a winner.

Read more
Ayam Goreng 99

2. Ayam Goreng 99

  • Restaurants
  • Indonesian
  • Kingsford

This Indonesian Kingsford institution is known for its chicken, served six different ways (variations on satay, charcoal grilled and deep-fried). The grilled is something you’ve got to taste – it’s their speciality and is smoky and super tender. But the deep-fried is equally worth your time, with a crisp coating and chicken that’s been slowly cooked in spices for up to six hours before being fried, making for meat that is both flavourful and seriously juicy.

Read more
Mary's
Photograph: Mitch Lui

3. Mary's

  • Bars
  • Newtown

You know Mary’s for their kickass cheeseburgers, but they do a mean fried chicken as well. Get a half, whole or even two chickens (that one’s called the Larry Bird) and they will arrive to you jointed and basketted, as crispy as you could muster on the outside, and as juicy as you could imagine on the inside. Order the silky mash and gravy on the side for maximum good times.

Read more
Winghaus by Bavarian
Photograph: Supplied/Winghaus

4. Winghaus by Bavarian

  • Bars
  • Sports bars
  • Circular Quay
  • price 2 of 4

Take a rowdy German beer hall, add the bells and whistles of a classic American sports bar, and you’ll wind up with something like Winghaus by Bavarian. It’s an offshoot of the Rockpool Group’s ubiquitous Bavarian brand, but like the name suggests, the talking point here is the buffalo wings as much as the 40 beers on tap. You’ve got a choice of classic, boneless or fried bird smothered in one of eight different sauces with varying spice levels and seven dips to go alongside.

Read more
Hot Star Large Fried Chicken
Photograph: Anna Kucera

5. Hot Star Large Fried Chicken

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

Taiwanese-style fried chicken served in a paper bag on Liverpool Street isn't exactly glam but don't be fooled. What started off as a popular Taipei night market staple has now hit the inner city and it’s as close Sydney’s ever come to actually having street food. No, there’s nowhere to sit – it’s really just a tiny neon-lit shopfront – and yes, you have to queue. They fry to order here, which pretty much guarantees a fatty food pavement party.

Read more
Flying Tong

6. Flying Tong

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

The splendidly crisp and juicy Korean fried chicken at this Iinner West hole-in-the-wall comes coated in your choice of sauce: sticky and sweet chilli topped with crushed peanuts, garlic soy with sesame and shallots, or for the spice lovers, a dried chilli and coriander number, the ‘Spicy Bomb’. Avoid the anxiety of choice and just order them all. 

Read more
PBS Chicken
Photograph: Jordan Kretchmer

7. PBS Chicken

  • Restaurants
  • Korean
  • Chatswood

Order the special here – it's only $9.90 and comes with a hearty serving of rice, salad, potato noodles and kongnamul (sesame seasoned mung bean salad). On the sauce front, our pick is the sweet and spicy (the gochujang-spiked, bright red spicy sauce is just on the right side of hot and not too sweet), but you can get hot spicy, soy or honey butter mustard too. They change the oil here every day, making for a clean tasting, extra crisp fried batter, and they use a mix of boneless dark and white meat to keep things extra flavoursome and juicy.

Read more
Henrietta
Photograph: Supplied/Henrietta C

8. Henrietta

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Surry Hills

This Crown Street chicken shop by the folks behind Middle Eastern diner Nour may be famous for the charcoal style chicken, which is of course awesome, but they're also dishing up some very impressive chicken of the fried variety too. Specifically, the fried chicken burger, which has a fair whack of heat between those tasty crumbed numbers and is worth branching out for.

Read more
Belle's Hot Chicken Barangaroo

9. Belle's Hot Chicken Barangaroo

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Barangaroo

Here at Melbourne’s beloved chicken shop, recently transported to Sydney, there’s only one thing you have to do: order the wings. The meat has been brined to seasoned tenderness and the coating is seriously crisp – so much so that it crackles as you bite into it, coming off in salty shards. Just try not to nibble at the ends where all that crunchy batter is ready and waiting for the taking. They’re served on a slice of fluffy white bread, which soaks up some of the red, spicy juices. Tear pieces off and eat them along with the meat, maybe even go rogue and make a little sambo of it.

Read more
Butter

10. Butter

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

This Surry Hills spot specialises in things that gain a cult like following: fried chicken, sneakers and ramen. If you're here for the chook though, you'll find soft tenders coated in a well seasoned batter, accompained by an excellent hot sauce that comes in four different levels of heat. Also if you have a veggo mate that's hankering for some fried chook, they also do battered mushrooms that manage to pack in a lot of the flavour you'd get from a piece of fried chicken. 

Read more
