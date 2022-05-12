It takes a special kind of chicken shop to warrant its own line of merch and to stand the test of time, serving up roasted and fried chicken from 40 years. Since 1982, this beloved Newtown chicken shop has been slinging some of the best, no frills chicken around and the fried chicken here is an underrated and oft overlooked gem. Heavy on white pepper, crisp and flavourful, this is what you wish KFC tasted like but never quite does.
Chuck a couple of deadly garlic potato balls in the mix and you're onto a winner.
It’s official. Sydney is obsessed with fried chicken. Are we in the American Deep South? No. Are we surround by the sky scrapers of Seoul? Not really. Does that matter? Maybe. Are we doing it anyway? You’re damn right we are: this is deep-fried poultry for crying out loud, and we’re all about it. Here are our favourite joints in town right now, doing chicken right.