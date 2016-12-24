Sydney Festival is selling tickets to a bunch of shows for $26 on Boxing Day

It's no secret that we're already ridiculously excited about Sydney Festival – a time where, for three weeks in January, the city becomes the hottest spot in the country for theatre, dance, circus, music and arts. Now, there's another reason to get pumped for Sydney's biggest festival of culture: $26 tickets to a whole swag of highly anticipated shows.

Instead of squeezing through crowds on Boxing Day, you could be putting your feet up while you purchase tickets to 12 different shows. From 9am until midnight, Monday December 26, tickets will cost just $26 for shows including drag/burlesque monster hit Briefs, Helpmann Award-winning Aussie musical Ladies in Black, American producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and brand new Sydney Chamber Opera piece Biographica. On any other day, you'd be looking at paying upwards of $60 for most of these tickets. For the full list of discounted shows, visit the Sydney Festival website – and while you're there, check out the full breakdown of all the free events taking place, too.

Purchasing cheap Sydney Festival tickets is the easiest way to get involved in the Boxing Day sales; then there's more time for catching Boxing Day movies, playing backyard cricket on the beach, or just eating Christmas leftovers.