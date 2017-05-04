Sydney Film Festival is looking for volunteers

True story: David Stratton volunteered as an usher at Sydney Film Festival in 1964. Just two years later he was the festival director. We're not saying that's going to happen to you if you volunteer at Sydney Film Festival, but we do predict you'll make some friends, get an insight into how a world class film festival is run, and have the opportunity to network with film industry people. You can also count on getting to see a bunch of the movies for free – one pass per shift you work.



Applications are now open for festival volunteers. Be aware that there's a bunch of rules (no showing up late or drunk, no chatting to friends while on duty, no autograph seeking, et al) but you do get a cool T-shirt for your trouble. You can advise them what dates and times you're available when you sign up.



Not for you? Then check out what's screening at Sydney Film Festival 2017.

