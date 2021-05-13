Pushed back to August, the city's most beloved movie showcase returns to the grand State Theatre

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF), the pinnacle of the city’s cinema-loving scene, had to head online in 2020. But the smorgasbord of awesome movies is back where it belongs this year: in cinemas, including the glamorous surrounds of the State Theatre.

The 68th edition is slightly delayed, and will now unspool from August 18 to 29. A reaction to the great upheavals playing out with film release schedules worldwide, the change puts them in a much stronger position to pick up the major releases from the Cannes Film Festival.

The first round of films selected for thge big screen treatment will be announced on June 9, with the full program dropping in July. You can find out more here.

Love film festivals? Check out our guide to what's on for your popcorn pleasure here.