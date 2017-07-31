Sydney Opera House will live stream Antidote Festival across the country

The Sydney Opera House’s new two-day festival Antidote will feature art and ideas that represent social change in challenging times. With such a wide variety of talks, performances and installations, it’s going to be pretty hard to see it all. Luckily, the organisers have announced they'll be streaming some of the talks all over the country as part of Antidote Satellite.

On Sunday September 3, Sydney Opera House will share Antidote Satellite across more than ten cultural centres in NSW, Victoria, the ACT, NT and WA. Around New South Wales, you can head to Blacktown City Libraries, Jetty Memorial Theatre in Coffs Harbour, Merrigong Theatre Company in Wollongong, Taree Library, Glasshouse in Port Macquarie, Riverside Theatres in Parramatta, Broken Hill City Library and Forster Library.

The program will commence at 11am with the Invention of Russia, a talk by Russian-born Arkady Ostrovsky, The Economist magazine’s Russian and Eastern European editor, who will explore the making of modern Russia.

At 12.30pm, Tamika D. Mallory will hit the stage. Mallory was the powerhouse political organiser behind the Women’s March on Washington, the largest single-day protest in US history.

Then at 1.45pm, witness an exclusive backstage Q&A with Dutch journalist Rutger Bregman, the 28-year-old author of Utopia for Realists: The Case for Universal Basic Income, Open Borders and a 15-hour Workweek.

Thanks to Antidote Satellite, these leading change-makers will be able to connect with local and regional audiences across the country.

We spoke with curator Danielle Harvey about Antidote’s super charged line-up.