Antidote Festival is back, livestreaming all the big, bold ideas you'd expect online

Who knows what the sitch in the city will look like by September 5, but the Opera House isn’t sitting around twiddling fingers. Instead they’ve leapt into action fielding a livestream version of Antidote Festival. All events will be hosted on their cool Stream platform, so you can tune into big ideas without leaving the house.

Tickets are on sale now at $15 a pop, with one session exploring the Uluru Statement from the Heart totally free. If you snap up an early bird pass up to the end of Sunday, August 1, you can get the lot for $60, or $75 thereafter.

The line-up includes former Finance Minister of Greece Yanis Varoufakis spearing the techno-feudalism of capitalism when he chats to former Greens senator Scott Ludlam in Alternative Futures. The New Yorker writer and author Elizabeth Kolbert, who will address some of the mind-bending climate crisis solutions being valiantly worked up by scientists in Racing to the End of the World.

Future Shaper Sarah Saleh joins Sweatshop founder and The Lebs author Michael Mohammed Ahmad, academic and activist Randa Abdel-Fattah (Coming of Age in the War on Terror) and University of Melbourne professor Ghassan Hage for the sure to be powerful discussion “No Lebs”: Anti-Arab racism since 9/11. Fabulous double act Benjamin Law and Beverley Wang will probe the worrying violence directed at Asian people the world over since March last year when they join Korean American poet, writer and professor Cathy Park Hong for #StopAsianHate. And don’t miss Brit(ish) author Afua Hirsch’s searing treatise on the End of Empire in conversation with First Nations broadcaster Daniel Browning.

Despite one in six Australian experiencing hearing loss and thousands of Auslan speakers deaf culture is oft ignored. Poet Fiona Murphy, Professor Jackie Leach Scully and theatre director and actor Alex Jones ask why in Sound and Silence: Deaf Stories. All sessions will be Auslan interpreted or live captioned.

Who benefits from The Myth of the Fair Go, continually touted by certain Australian politicians? Gunai/Kurnai writer Veronica Gorrie joins author-journalists Bri Lee and Rick Morton in conversation with Full Story podcast presenter and Ngiyampaa Weilwan woman Laura Murphy-Oates. And The Drum presenter Julia Baird joins The Saturday Paper podcaster Osman Faruqi, Sydney Morning Herald columnist Jacqueline Maley and ABC Arts managing editor Edwina Throsby to talk about The Moral High Ground, or lack thereof, in Australian politics.

All the sessions occur on September 5, and you can see the full program here. While most of us aren’t psychic, if you can predict a return to IRL by then, you can register your interest for possible in-venue tickets here. It's going to be amazing.