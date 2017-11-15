Sydney's getting a circus-themed funhouse by the people who brought you Holey Moley

Mini golf pubs were just the beginning. Brace yourselves, Sydney, because there’s a circus-themed bar rolling into town and it may never leave.

Opening in Alexandria in December, Archie Brothers Electric Circus is a new venue by the people who brought us Holey Moley. They’re calling it a fun house – and they’re filling it with waltzer chairs, carousel horses, dodgem cars, bowling lanes, laser tag and an interactive 3D theatre ride. Whatever that is.

They’re saying it’ll be a whole lotta fun, with prizes to be won… We say it’ll be an OTT, sensory hit – and that’s just looking at the drinks list. Archie Bros (for short) will include a diner that’ll come fitted out with red velvet curtains, teacup and saucer booths and Willy Wonka-style cocktails with names like ‘Let’s Get Ready to Crumble’.

It opens on Thursday December 7 at 55 Doody St, Alexandria. Conveniently located next to Sky Zone. It’ll be open every day from 10am till late.

Find more fun indoor activities in Sydney.