Sydney's getting a circus-themed funhouse by the people who brought you Holey Moley

By Emma J Posted: Wednesday November 15 2017, 4:30pm

Photograph: AC Agency

Mini golf pubs were just the beginning. Brace yourselves, Sydney, because there’s a circus-themed bar rolling into town and it may never leave.

Opening in Alexandria in December, Archie Brothers Electric Circus is a new venue by the people who brought us Holey Moley. They’re calling it a fun house – and they’re filling it with waltzer chairs, carousel horses, dodgem cars, bowling lanes, laser tag and an interactive 3D theatre ride. Whatever that is.

Cocktail

 

They’re saying it’ll be a whole lotta fun, with prizes to be won… We say it’ll be an OTT, sensory hit – and that’s just looking at the drinks list. Archie Bros (for short) will include a diner that’ll come fitted out with red velvet curtains, teacup and saucer booths and Willy Wonka-style cocktails with names like ‘Let’s Get Ready to Crumble’.

It opens on Thursday December 7 at 55 Doody St, Alexandria. Conveniently located next to Sky Zone. It’ll be open every day from 10am till late.

Staff writer
By Emma J 117 Posts

Emma is the editor at Time Out Sydney. When she's not writing about fun things to do in Sydney, she's out doing them. Follow her on Twitter @pro_joyce.