Sydney's getting a rave bingo night

By Emma Joyce Posted: Wednesday April 26 2017, 9:10pm

Photograph: Jack Kirwin/JK Photography
Bongo's Bingo at Manchester's Albert Hall

Forget the lockouts, Sydney, because soon you’ll be raving on the tables of a bingo hall. Yup.

Coming to Sydney for the first time in June, Bongo Bingo is a British export that combines the fun of listening out for Legs Eleven and Two Fat Ladies with intermittent dancing and pub quiz-style games and challenges.

Woman with hands in the air at a party

 


There’ll be DJs (yet to be announced – but think more S Club than Skrillex) and prizes – you could win a Hills Hoist! Plus, from the list of rules posted on their UK website, it sounds like there will be dance-offs and rounds of musical statues, too.

Bongo's Bingo Down Under Teaser clip from Michael Watson on Vimeo.

Co-founder Jonny Bongo launched the concept in 2015 and since then Bongo Bingo has travelled to Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and London. Bongo himself will be coming to Sydney to kick off the madness at the first event in Paddington on Friday June 23. After Sydney, Bongo Bingo will travel to Collingwood in Melbourne.

Staff writer
By Emma Joyce 65 Posts

Emma is the editor at Time Out Sydney. When she's not writing about fun things to do in Sydney, she's out doing them. Follow her on Twitter @pro_joyce.

For any feedback or for more information email

