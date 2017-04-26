Sydney's getting a rave bingo night

Forget the lockouts, Sydney, because soon you’ll be raving on the tables of a bingo hall. Yup.

Coming to Sydney for the first time in June, Bongo Bingo is a British export that combines the fun of listening out for Legs Eleven and Two Fat Ladies with intermittent dancing and pub quiz-style games and challenges.





There’ll be DJs (yet to be announced – but think more S Club than Skrillex) and prizes – you could win a Hills Hoist! Plus, from the list of rules posted on their UK website, it sounds like there will be dance-offs and rounds of musical statues, too.





Bongo's Bingo Down Under Teaser clip from Michael Watson on Vimeo.

Co-founder Jonny Bongo launched the concept in 2015 and since then Bongo Bingo has travelled to Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and London. Bongo himself will be coming to Sydney to kick off the madness at the first event in Paddington on Friday June 23. After Sydney, Bongo Bingo will travel to Collingwood in Melbourne.

