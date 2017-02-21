Sydney’s getting its own Egyptian food truck

Egyptian food is all the rage right now, with Cairo Takeaway keeping Enmore rich in fresh fried felafel, and Bekya opening at the Tramsheds. And now Cairo street food is taking to the streets of Sydney with the arrival of the city's first traditional Egyptian food truck, El Qahirah. The truck's name, El Qahirah, means Cairo in Arabic, and was created by George Kaldas and Ishac Soliman to dish out three of the classic dishes you'll find on the streets of Cairo. The menu will kick off with koshary, a carb-rific mix of lentils, macaroni and rice topped with a Middle Eastern spiced tomato sauce, chickpeas and fried onions, and taameya, which is a super food loaded fritter or fava beans and fresh herbs topped with with tomato, cucumbers, pickles, radish and tahini, served in a traditional flatbread pouch – its one of the OG versions of the falafel.

The final leg of this tasty trifecta is the fuul medames, a breakfast dish that originates from the time of pharaohs. In it fava beans are seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice and licks of garlic then served in a traditional balady flatbread.

Keen to try it? You'll be able to get your first taste of the food truck when it rolls up to Batch Brewing Company on Friday March 3, or at Young Henrys on Friday March 10. Or you can keep an eye on El Qahirah's Instagram for more locations.

Photograph: Supplied

