The creators of Splendour have just announced a massive new festival: Sydney City Limits

By Alyx G Posted: Tuesday October 24 2017, 9:38am

Photograph: Justin Ma
Splendour in the Grass 2016

You know Austin City Limits, right? It's a massive park festival that's been running for 15 years. It's just become the proud big sister of a brand new baby. And that baby lives in Sydney. 

Sydney City Limits festival is coming to Centennial Park on Saturday February 24. There'll be four stages, which isn't excessive when you consider the enormity of their inaugural line-up. 

Here's the bill, so far: Justice, Beck, Vance Joy, Phoenix, Tash Sultana, Grace Jones, Gang of Youths, Dune Rats, the Libertines, the Avalanches, Allday, Oh Wonder, Car Seat Headrest, Bad//dreems, the Head and the Heart, Ocean Alley, Winston Surfshirt, the Staves, Alex Lahey, Sigrid, Thundercat and Ziggy Ramo. 

There'll also be a food fare handpicked by the team behind Mary's and the Unicorn, a 'Sydney Kiddie Limits' children's stage, plus a makers' market, art installations and more.

This is all coming to you from Secret Sounds, the operators behind Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass. The festival is all ages, and tickets will go on sale from November 1, with prices starting at $179.90, and stretching to $299.90 for VIP tickets. 

Find out more at the Sydney City Limits website

