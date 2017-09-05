The Great Barrier Reef is coming to Martin Place next week

In case you haven’t noticed, virtual reality technology is no longer a thing of science fiction. Pop on a headset and you'll be taken to alternate universes, dizzyingly crazy heights and now, the depths of Australia’s greatest treasure: the Great Barrier Reef.

For one day only, Martin Place will be transformed into a virtual reality park where the public will be able to virtually explore four of Australia’s best national parks without having to hop on a plane.

Parallel Parks will allow you to deep dive in the Great Barrier Reef, discover the serenity along the Murray River, explore the native flora and fauna on Kangaroo Island and be blown away by nature at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

Photograph: Creative Commons

This world-first VR event will enable people who are unable to travel to access to locations they may have thought inaccessible. By putting on a headset, you’ll be taken to parts of some of the country’s coolest national parks and be fully immersed in nature. Best of all? It’s all free.

The VR park will hit Martin Place, between Pitt Street and Castlereagh Street, on Friday September 15. Pop it in your diary and double underline it.

