The Jezabels, Ngaiire and Megan Washington will play secret gigs this month

Ever dreamed of attending a super-secret concert? On Wednesday September 20, there’ll be secret gigs around the world to unite people in welcoming refugees. The best part? These gigs could happen in your living room.

Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds are collaborating to run a series of free gigs called Give a Home, which aim to raise awareness for the refugee crisis by holding 300 concerts in 200 cities.

Megan Washington, the Jezabels, Ngaiire and Kate Miller-Heidke are among the Australian artists who’ll will take part in intimate shows across Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast. Musicians of refugee backgrounds are set to perform too, including Sydney’s own the Mesopotamian Ensemble.

The secret locations will be revealed closer to the date. Aside from good jams and vibes, there will also be talks from activists on helping refugees find a place they can call home.

To be a part of this special event, fans can apply for two tickets per person up until September 10. Not everyone who applies for a ticket will ‘win’ one. However, the funds raised through ticket purchases will support Amnesty International’s work to secure better refugee rights.

