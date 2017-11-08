The North Shore is getting a rooftop garden bar called the Fernery

North Shore residents already had a lot to be grateful to John Tully and Luke Heard for – they were the due that gave North Sydney it's outdoor drinking, green rolling oasis in the form of a refreshed bowling club. They are also the guys who transformed the abandoned Camperdown Bowling Club into spacious patio restaurant Acre Eatery, inside a mini urban farm.

Now they're bringing the leafy fun to Mosman with the opening of their new venue, the Fernery, set for December 1st. And the best news of all is its a new rooftop bar, just in time for summer.

Being Mosman, you'd be a bit miffed if there weren't views out over the harbour all the way to North Head (there are, don't worry), and they've brought urban farmer Adrian Baiada on board to build them an outdoor kitchen garden. Inside the kitchen they've installed a josper, a wood-burning grill, and out on the garden terrace there will be a dedicated rosé bar, plus a gin room showcasing bottles from local distilleries.

It's about time Mosman got some skin back in the bar game, and the addition of a rooftop bar and restaurant above the Mosman Club is just what the season demands.

The Fernery opens on Friday, December 1 at the Mosman Club, 719 Military Road, Mosman 2088. thefernerymosman.com.au.

