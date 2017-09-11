There's a boutique music festival coming to Sydney’s Middle Head Fort

It’s a killer lookout spot over Sydney Harbour and now Middle Head fort will be home to a brand new boutique summer festival.

Output Festival will take place within Middle Head’s abandoned fort, hidden away in a remote setting beside the Harbour. The fort, which was built back in 1801 in response to a feared French invasion, will be the backdrop to sets by Output’s budding line-up, which currently features some of dance music’s biggest names.

Photograph: Supplied

Hitting the fort on Saturday November 25 will be Scottish DJ dream team JG Wilkes and JD Twitch, aka Optimo, who are celebrating two decades in the game with a world tour. Optimo will be joined by local DJ Mall Grab, dancefloor dominator CC:DISCO, Sydney duo Fishing as well as the Triple J approved Wollaris. K with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Output Festival is inviting curious Sydneysiders to explore the fort’s extensive tunnels, catch tunes from three live music stages and kick back with curated cocktails and craft beer. Capacity is pretty limited and tickets are already on sale from Output’s website.

