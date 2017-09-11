Laneway Festival’s 2018 line-up is here

Start dreaming of summer: St Jerome’s Laneway Festival is on its way. After dropping the dates and two of its artists late last month, we are now in possession of next year’s full line-up – and boy is she a beauty.
Alongside jovial entertainer and modern-day poet Mac DeMarco and free-wheeling soul and hip hop artist Anderson .Paak and his band the Free Nationals, Laneway Festival 2018 will also see Father John Misty, the War on Drugs, Bonobo, BADBADNOTGOOD, the Internet, Wolf Alice, ODESZA, and more hit Sydney on Sunday February 4.
Feast your eyes on the full line-up below:
Aldous Harding
Alex Cameron
Amy Shark
Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
BADBADNOTGOOD (exclusive to Laneway)
Billie Eilish
Bonobo (exclusive to Laneway)
Cable Ties
City Calm Down
Dream Wife
Father John Misty
KLLO (exclusive to Freo)
Loyle Carner
Mac DeMarco
Miss Blanks
Moses Sumney
ODESZA (exclusive to Laneway)
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
(Sandy) Alex G
Shame
Slowdive
Sylvan Esso
The Babe Rainbow (exclusive to Freo)
The Internet (exclusive to Laneway)
The War on Drugs
TOKiMONSTA
Wolf Alice (exclusive to Laneway)
Pop it in your diary: Laneway Festival will be headed to Sydney College of the Arts and Callan Park in Rozelle on Sunday February 4. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday September 18.
Speaking of good gigs, FOMO Festival has unveiled their line-up for 2018 as well.