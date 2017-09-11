Laneway Festival’s 2018 line-up is here

Start dreaming of summer: St Jerome’s Laneway Festival is on its way. After dropping the dates and two of its artists late last month, we are now in possession of next year’s full line-up – and boy is she a beauty.

Alongside jovial entertainer and modern-day poet Mac DeMarco and free-wheeling soul and hip hop artist Anderson .Paak and his band the Free Nationals, Laneway Festival 2018 will also see Father John Misty, the War on Drugs, Bonobo, BADBADNOTGOOD, the Internet, Wolf Alice, ODESZA, and more hit Sydney on Sunday February 4.

Feast your eyes on the full line-up below:

Aldous Harding

Alex Cameron

Amy Shark

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals

BADBADNOTGOOD (exclusive to Laneway)

Billie Eilish

Bonobo (exclusive to Laneway)

Cable Ties

City Calm Down

Dream Wife

Father John Misty

KLLO (exclusive to Freo)

Loyle Carner

Mac DeMarco

Miss Blanks

Moses Sumney

ODESZA (exclusive to Laneway)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

(Sandy) Alex G

Shame

Slowdive

Sylvan Esso

The Babe Rainbow (exclusive to Freo)

The Internet (exclusive to Laneway)

The War on Drugs

TOKiMONSTA

Wolf Alice (exclusive to Laneway)

Pop it in your diary: Laneway Festival will be headed to Sydney College of the Arts and Callan Park in Rozelle on Sunday February 4. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday September 18.

Speaking of good gigs, FOMO Festival has unveiled their line-up for 2018 as well.