There's a pie dealing bicycle wheeling around Sydney

We've always been partial to a food truck, so when we heard about a pie peddling (and pedaling) bicycle, it set our curiosity spinning. The PieCylce the invention of local pie maestro Ryan Broomfield, who has been dishing out his handcrafted hot meaty pastries at Orange Grove Farmers Markets and the Fair Farmers Markets . Now you can also find him on his custom-built two wheel pie mobile down at Manly Wharf every week.

The PieCycle pays homage to Sydney’s impressive and long term love affair with pies. Did you know Sydney was home to William Francis King aka the 'flying pieman'? He was a professional walker (who pulled off some seriously bizarro walking feats like walking from Campbelltown to Sydney carrying a dog...) and when he wasn't walking, he stomped the streets selling hot pies.

While Ryan Broomfield doesn't share any weird walking accolades, he does know how to make a really good pie. The menu changes regularly depending on what Broomfield sources, but expect treats like black pudding from the Freshwater Smokehouse or Cape Grim beef mince.

When we get our hands on the pies, the star is the chicken, sweet corn and manchengo cheese pie. It’s like your mum’s chicken pot pie, with stringy lean chicken breast surrounded by a creamy, mustard-spiked white sauce. If mince beef is your go-to pie, then the simple flavour combo of slow roasted beef, garlic and spices is a winner – it’s a bit like a gussied up canteen classic. Prefer to go meat free? The white bean number has sweet braised butternut squash, with a bit of mozzarella and thyme. We’re missing the notes truffle it’s meant to have but it’s still tasty. All the pies are encased in a buttery pastry that’s golden brown, and rolled thin enough and into a straight-edged shape, so you’re getting maximum filling-to-pastry ratio, which also avoids any excess doughy-ness.



