The best pies in Sydney

There are a lot of delicious things that come wrapped in pastry that are not on this list: pasties, quiche, pot pies, sweet pies. Not because they are not delicious, but because what we are talking about here is your classic European pie – a pastry shell fully encompassing a savoury, hot filling, designed to be eaten on the go and line your ribs during the colder months – although we have nothing against a good pie even when the sun's blazing. What can we say, we're pie purists *shrug emoji*.

Sydney loves a hot pocket, and sometimes a Four’n’Twenty at the footy is all you need, but when you’re craving the highest calibre of pie, these are the best of the best. Hard palates were burned and clean shirts sauced to bring you this tried and tested list of the top pies in Sydney.

