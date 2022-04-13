Sydney
A pie by Broomfields pie sits on a plate next to a sprig of rosemary. Beside it is a glass and a fork.
Photograph: Supplied/Richard Mortimer Photography

The best pies in Sydney

This humble Aussie fan favourite gets a gourmet glow-up at these top Sydney bakehouses

Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait
There are a lot of delicious things that come wrapped in pastry that are not on this list: pasties, quiche, pot pies, sweet pies. Not because they are not delicious, but because what we are talking about here is your classic European pie – a pastry shell fully encompassing a savoury, hot filling, designed to be eaten on the go and line your ribs during the colder months – although we have nothing against a good pie even when the sun's blazing. What can we say, we're pie purists *shrug emoji*.

Sydney loves a hot pocket, and sometimes a Four’n’Twenty at the footy is all you need, but when you’re craving the highest calibre of pie, these are the best of the best. Hard palates were burned and clean shirts sauced to bring you this tried and tested list of the top pies in Sydney.

Hungry for something sweet? These are the best doughnuts you can get delivered in Sydney.

The best pies in Sydney

Two Chaps
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Two Chaps

  • Restaurants
  • Marrickville

This famously all-veg café has nailed all the earthy grunt, savoury comfort and hearty warmth associated with a beef pie, but with the aid of mushrooms and lentils instead. It tastes quite similar to a ragu, and if you partake in dairy products, getting the ones spiked with cheddar cheese is not a bad call at all. Either way, the spiced house-made tomato sauce adds a sweet pick-me-up that completes this finely balanced offering.

Saga
Photograph: Yael Stempler

Saga

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Enmore
  • price 1 of 4

They only crack out the pies tins on weekends at this Enmore patisserie, but predictably, Andy Bowdy knows his way around a pastry vessel, even when the filling is steak or butter chicken, not eight kinds of sweet creams, custards and jellies. The pockets of air between wafer-thin layers in the puff pastry lid give it a beautiful, light crunch, and inside on our visit is a chicken, leek and mushroom filling that is so fragrant with mushrooms that it leaves other pretenders in its dust.

Alevri
Photograph: Katje Ford

Alevri

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Marrickville
  • price 1 of 4

Bechamel sauce is one of the best things about cold-weather eating, which is why the delicious chimera that is the moussaka pie is worth a trip to Dulwich Hill. The layers feature savoury mince as a base, followed by strata of veg like eggplant and potato slices, and then it’s topped with bechamel and baked so that the white sauce develops crisp bronze ridges on top.

Mrs Jones the Baker
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Mrs Jones the Baker

  • Restaurants
  • Freshwater
  • price 1 of 4

This Northern Beaches bakery is all about championing the ingredients in their rustic baked goods. They use real butter in their puff pastry and meat from local butchers in their chicken pies. They’re popular, so get in quick for an early lunch, or better yet shake of the icy chill after a dip at Freshwater beach and embrace the joys of a breakfast pie – they come out of the oven from as early as 6.30am.

Cherry Moon General Store
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Cherry Moon General Store

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Annandale
  • price 2 of 4

Given the traditional ingredients in a pie lean heavily on animal products, it takes care and dedication to really nail a meat-free pie, but boy howdy have they hit the bullseye at Cherry Moon. The filling is a Thai-style curry, but fragrant rather than excessively spicy. Tender chickpeas, wilted greens, chunks of sweet pumpkin are enveloped in ginger, garlic, and lemongrass, and then sitting just below the pastry lid is a spoon of warming red chilli sauce that eventually permeates every bite.

Bourke Street Bakery
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bourke Street Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

One of the longest standing offerings on the best Sydney pie line-up is Bourke Street Bakery’s rich and earthy beef brisket with red wine and mushroom. You can taste each of the individual components, the pastry lid is crisp and flaky and you can get pies here year round so if your love for savoury pastries transcends seasons, this is for you.

Broomfields
Photograph: Supplied/Richard Mortimer Photography

Broomfields

What started as a pie cart for ferry commuters on the Ferry has expanded into a dedicated gourmet pie business with stalls at food-centric weekend markets across the city. The classic mince is a rich and savoury flavour bomb, but for us the chicken pie, filled with buttery soft leeks and anointed with just a whisper of mustard heat is the star player. Don’t eat meat? Try the cheese and onion with white pepper, nutmeg and panko crumbs. You can get your hands on them direct, at Carriageworks Farmers Markets, or from Vic’s Meat online.

Bert’s Pies from Lorraine’s Patisserie
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bert’s Pies from Lorraine’s Patisserie

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Sydney
  • price 1 of 4

Lorraine Godsmark’s cloud-like cheesecake might have been your original goal, but for a winter warmer city lunch grab a classic beef mince pie fresh out of the oven. It’s got a gentle tomatoey sweetness to it, a combination of mince and a few tender chunks of slow-cooked beef and diced veg, and the overall effect reminds you of a Bolognaise, but in pie form.

Baked By Keiran
Photograph: Supplied/Baked By Kieran

Baked By Keiran

The canele justify the trip to this tiny traditional bakery in Dulwich Hill, but eponymous French-trained baker Keiran McKay is filling the compact pie warmer with three daily offerings. Get in early for the cauliflower and cheese (there are fewer of the vegetarian pies than their meaty counterparts), but if the curry chicken is available, embrace the fragrant tingle of that classic curry flavour reminiscent of childhood dinners like curried sausages or Coronation chicken.

Black Star Pastry
Photograph: Supplied/Black Star Pastry

Black Star Pastry

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

In swish new digs on King Street in Newtown most people are queuing for the sweets, but what’s in the pie warmer is worth your attention. The pastry is excellent here, as you’d expect, but what really sets these pies apart from the pack is the condiments. Your Japanese curry chicken pie is a comforting, gently spiced hot pocket, but it’s the Kewpie mayo and pickled ginger that comes with it that scores the bonus points. Same for the mint sauce accompanying the outrageously rich lamb pie.

The Upper Crust

The Upper Crust

  • Shopping
  • Collaroy

They proudly display their litany of awards on the wall of this devoted pie bakery on the Northern Beaches, and there are a lot of options for your pie-loving pals. Maybe you like the simplicity of a chicken in a mild, creamy white sauce. But for stronger flavours the butter chicken is the pie equivalent of a tikka roll. Prefer beef? They put a slice of fresh tomato between the mince filling and the potato top, almost like saucing it from the inside.

