There's a robot competition coming to Sydney

Calling all BattleBots fans: an international robot competition is on its way to Sydney.

The National Instruments Autonomous Robots Competition, better known as NI ARC, is a student robotics competition held annually in Australia and New Zealand. Held on September 5, the comp is designed to encourage development and innovation in the field of robotics.

Student teams from top universities across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore will be competing for robot supremacy. This year’s theme will be smart transportation – the robots will be tasked with autonomously navigating a mini city grid, adjusting the speed in line with school zones and highways, picking up tiny passengers and returning home safely, like cute versions of self-driving cars.

Held at UTS, the event is free to attend and be suitable for anyone interested in robotics and the future of transport tech.

