This weekend is your last chance to party at Cargo Bar and Bungalow 8

Cast your minds back to simpler times, when Duffy, Jordin Sparks and Leona Lewis were riding the charts (what happened to them?); your drink of choice was a vodka, lime and soda or a sneaky Double Black; King Street Wharf was your Friday night party destination and Cargo or Bungalow were the nightclubs of choice.

Since 2000, both those infamous waterfront venues have continued to swing open their doors to fresh 18-year-olds, pre-boat-party starters and tourists, but it's time for a change.

Cargo Bar and Bungalow 8 will both be closing for huge renovations, but before they do they'll be re-visiting the mid-to-late 2000s to relive the glory days when they were the party destination, with a closing party this weekend. Come and celebrate the venues that hosted many a 21st birthday bash, celebrity appearances from Owen Wilson and Bono, and taught many Sydney bartenders their first cocktail recipes. Heck, Ja Rule even had his birthday there and no one had to eat a plain cheese sandwich out of a polystyrene box inside a broken geodesic dome.

Cargo Bar and Bungalow 8 are both hosting a final nostalgic boogie this Saturday August 12 that kicks off at the very lock-out friendly time of 5pm. Renovations will begin soon after, with an anticipated reopening in spring.

