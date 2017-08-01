Tonic Lane is the first café in Sydney to ditch single-use coffee cups

There's a café-by-day, bar-by-night in Neutral Bay that is joining the frontline on the War on Waste by getting rid of disposable cups from today, August 1. They’re calling it the Mug Movement and are claiming it’s the first of its kind in Sydney. It's certainly a serious step towards a more sustainable Sydney, which we can all get behind.

Most people (us included) thought paper cups could be recycled before the ABC special busted that myth wide open – because of their plastic lining, it’s estimated that 3 billion of these cups end up in the landfill every year.

Tonic Lane offers incentives like two stamps on your loyalty card for bringing your own mug so that you can get to that free cup at twice the rate. But if you're not in the habit yet of packing your Keep Cup in your bag each day they also have a shelf of free mugs for the taking, no returns required; reusable coffee cups for purchase; and Biocups at the ready for an extra 50 cents if you really need to grab and go. These cups have a plant-based lining that is biodegradable, and 25 cents go towards Clean Up Australia so, don’t worry, you’ll still be doing your part for the environment.

For that guilt-free cup of Joe, you can find Tonic Lane at: Shop 6, 8 Young Lane, Neutral Bay NSW 2088.

