A café by day pouring top-notch brews, Kahii transforms into a sexy bar worthy of your after-work knock-off when the sun sets. The sleek, Japanese-inspired café roasts its own beans, offering a house blend, single origin, cold brew and filter coffee. Good news: Kahii serves coffee until 5pm, so if you’re in an afternoon slump, you know where to head.
Open on weekends? In the afternoon and at night on Saturday, closed on Sunday
There is a lot of bad coffee in this town. Thankfully, there’s a hell of a lot of good stuff, too. In fact, there’s some bloody brilliant coffee in the CBD, just waiting for you to come on in and order up. When you're in need of a caffeine fix in the city, one of these ace coffee houses will see you right. Here's our guide to the best coffee in the Sydney CBD, from Circular Quay up to Wynyard, to Town Hall, Barangaroo and everywhere in between.
Not in the CBD? Here's where to find the best Sydney coffee elsewhere, plus consult our guides to Sydney's best coffee experiences, cycling cafés and Bondi cafés for more inspiration.