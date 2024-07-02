Subscribe
Coffee at St Dreux Cafe
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

The best coffee in the Sydney CBD

The search is over, city dwellers and peak-time commuters. We've got your daily grind right here...

Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Matty Hirsch
Written by Matty Hirsch, Jordi Kretchmer & Avril Treasure
There is a lot of bad coffee in this town. Thankfully, there’s a hell of a lot of good stuff, too. In fact, there’s some bloody brilliant coffee in the CBD, just waiting for you to come on in and order up. When you're in need of a caffeine fix in the city, one of these ace coffee houses will see you right. Here's our guide to the best coffee in the Sydney CBD, from Circular Quay up to Wynyard, to Town Hall, Barangaroo and everywhere in between.

Not in the CBD? Here's where to find the best Sydney coffee elsewhere, plus consult our guides to Sydney's best coffee experiencescycling cafés and Bondi cafés for more inspiration.

The best coffee in the Sydney CBD

Kahii

  • Cafés
  • Sydney
Kahii
Kahii
Photograph: KW Photography

A café by day pouring top-notch brews, Kahii transforms into a sexy bar worthy of your after-work knock-off when the sun sets. The sleek, Japanese-inspired café roasts its own beans, offering a house blend, single origin, cold brew and filter coffee. Good news: Kahii serves coffee until 5pm, so if you’re in an afternoon slump, you know where to head. 
Open on weekends? In the afternoon and at night on Saturday, closed on Sunday

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

Regiment CBD

  • Cafés
  • Sydney
Regiment CBD
Regiment CBD
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Five Senses beans become skilfully pulled espresso shots on two shiny, white Synesso machines – the chocolatey, roasty Dark Horse Blend for your flattie, a rich, fruity, acid-forward Colombia Popayan Cincuenta for your doppio, and single-origin Ethiopia Ardi for filter orders. White coffees are balanced – no excessive milkiness – and black coffees are smooth with a nice bite to finish.
Open on weekends? No

Jordi Kretchmer
Romolo

  • Italian
  • Sydney
Romolo
Romolo
Paul Jeffers

These guys do a roaring breakfast trade and tap out some fine coffees too. They're using Gyspy Espresso beans and the baristas give you the smile you need on an early Monday morning.
Open on weekends? Yes

Jordi Kretchmer

Skittle Lane

  • Cafés
  • Sydney
Skittle Lane
Skittle Lane
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The space is beautiful but Skittle Lane is about more than Instagram-worthy interiors – these guys are manning two large steely silver La Marzocco coffee machines that pump out rich, gentle and very well made espressi. CBD workers know this too so there's a small line snaking out into the adjacent lobby.
Open on weekends? No

Jordi Kretchmer
A.P Place

  • Bakeries
  • Sydney
A.P Place
A.P Place
Photograph: Supplied/A P Place

Want a killer coffee and an even better bite to eat? Beeline it to A.P Place – they’re the crew behind the legendary OG, A.P Bakery. You’ll find them on Barrack Street, pumping out hot brews alongside porchetta sambos, Tokyo-style egg and cheese sambos and loaded pizzas. See? Yum. Plus, coffee comes from Reuben Hills, so you know it’s going to be good.

Open on weekends? No

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney

St Dreux

  • Cafés
  • Sydney
  • price 1 of 4
St Dreux
St Dreux
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Owners Raf Bartkowski and Ernest Igual ruled the roast at Campos, and this is their own operation, which showcases not only some flashy gizmos and gadgets, but also their range of expertly blended beans. Win win.
Open on weekends? No

Cameron Stephens
Industry Beans

  • Cafés
  • Sydney
Industry Beans
Industry Beans
Photograph: Anna Kucera

This good news is nothing got lost in transit when the first Sydney outlet of the celebrated Melbourne café opened up on York Street in early 2019. The food is good here, but the coffee's even better – regardless of whether you take it hot or cold, espresso-based or batch-brewed, quality is never in doubt. Have a study of the seriously detailed coffee menu, and you'll know you're in the right place.
Wi-Fi? Yes

Emily Lloyd-Tait

Marlowe's Way

  • Sydney
Marlowe's Way
Marlowe's Way

A flashy font above the kitchen says 'Serving soul since 2012'. They’ve certainly been tapping out some of the city's best coffees since then. This café is also peddling two kinds of black gold: they also sell funk and soul records.
Open on weekends? No

Jordi Kretchmer
Dutch Smuggler

  • Cafés
  • Sydney
Dutch Smuggler
Dutch Smuggler
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Dutch Smuggler’s owners also run Sovereign Coffee Roasters, so specialty coffee is a big deal here. The café showcases its seasonal blend, weekly single origins and a striking range of cold brews: the “Cold Fashioned” with tonic water and orange peel, the citrus and basil “Lemonade Stand”, and the “Roots In Coffee”, which brings out the spiciness of home-made ginger beer. Get the mi goreng toastie, a genius collision of two great late-night snacks.
Open on weekends? Yes

 

Lee Tran Lam

Gumption

  • Sydney
Gumption
Gumption
Anna Kucera

This Strand Arcade coffee haunt is rarely without a queue, and for a good reason – the coffee is excellent. It's also all you'll find in the eggshell blue shop, along with plenty of gifts for coffee nerds.
Open on weekends? Yes

Jordi Kretchmer
Mecca Espresso CBD

  • Sydney
  • price 1 of 4
Mecca Espresso CBD
Mecca Espresso CBD

Mecca has been importing and roasting some of the best coffee in Sydney since 2005. It should come as no surprise, then, that these guys and girls also know their way around an espresso machine, too. There's not a whole lot of space at this King Street bolthole, but you're here for coffee, and a very good coffee you will get.
Open on weekends? No

Jordi Kretchmer

Cabrito Coffee Traders

  • Circular Quay
Cabrito Coffee Traders
Cabrito Coffee Traders
Anna Kucera

They're roasting their own beans right there in Circular Quay, as well as at their outpost in Roseberry. The Milk Man house blend is super smooth and rich and if you like it so much you can take your own bag home.
Open on weekends? No

Jordi Kretchmer
Kingswood Coffee

  • Sydney
Kingswood Coffee
Kingswood Coffee
Photograph: Anna Kucera

This welcoming coffee window in World Square is a little faux vintage, but when you are standing in a wind tunnel at the base of an enormous skyscraper some wood panelling, shiny brass and mottled mirror panels adds a heartening, lived-in look. You can’t drink in, but you can drink nearby.
Open on weekends? Yes

Emily Lloyd-Tait

Workshop Espresso

  • Sydney
Workshop Espresso
Workshop Espresso

Set on the corner of one of the busiest intersections in the city, you'll find Workshop Espresso constantly surrounded by a throng of office types, desperate for a coffee and maybe a sweet treat to help them make it through the day. They're using their own Workshop blend from Toby's Estate, which is a little softer and sweeter.
Open on weekends? Yes

Emily Lloyd-Tait
The Cross Eatery

  • Sydney
  • price 1 of 4
The Cross Eatery
The Cross Eatery

If you prefer your latte on the punchier side, make tracks to the Cross. They are using Mecca beans, resulting in a cuppa that's robust in flavour and a fraction smaller than your regular takeaway latte.
Open on weekends? No

Emily Lloyd-Tait

Central Roasters

  • Cafés
  • Sydney
Central Roasters
Central Roasters

Hidden in a laneway that runs alongside the Metro Theatre, Central Roasters is one of those cafes that you're unlikely to stumble upon by accident so it's worth seeking out. They roast their own beans here (on our visit it's a rich Colombian and Indonesian blend) and regulars will love the prepaid coffee card systems which will get you a free cuppa for every seven you drink.
Open on weekends? No

Jordi Kretchmer
The Precinct

  • Cafés
  • Barangaroo
The Precinct
The Precinct

Right at the foot of the Barangaroo towers, the Precinct is the 'hip' café sibling to Toby's Estate. Slick interiors and fast-paced service is the name of the game. They do soy and almond milk for no extra cost; they use their own beans (the Woolloomooloo blend on our visit); and four working baristas means you get in-and-out fast.
Open on weekends? No

Jordi Kretchmer

Pablo and Rusty's

  • Sydney
Pablo and Rusty's
Pablo and Rusty's
Anna Kucera

This place is a well-oiled machine – even with a queue almost out the door we're still served with a smile and walk away with our coffee in minutes. Said coffee is serious black gold, and uses the P&R house blend.
Open on weekends? Yes

Emily Lloyd-Tait
Benchmark Espresso

  • Cafés
  • Sydney
Benchmark Espresso
Benchmark Espresso
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Just opposite the QVB is this inconspicuous café. It's nothing fancy, but their beans are from Double Roasters, which means their coffee is big on flavour. Bonus: it's one of the cheaper coffees in the city (that doesn't taste like it) at $3.30 for a regular.
Open on weekends? No

Jordi Kretchmer
