You can book in for a $1 yoga or pilates class this weekend

Have you always been a little bit curious about yoga but don’t want to forfeit the usual big bucks for a trial class? Well, here’s your chance to see what the fuss is about – for the same price as a 7/11 coffee.

This Sunday, Leichhardt's Oasis Yoga Studio is hosting an open house for beginners and seasoned yogis, running classes for one buck. From noon to 6pm, visitors can try out a range of classes from their new timetable, including hatha yoga, remedial yoga, pilates, back pain prevention classes, mindfulness yoga, mat classes and stretch classes.

There’ll be free green tea and refreshments all day, too – so you can live your best mindful life without the price tag.

You can book your spot on their website.

Oasis Studios, 9 McAleer St, Leichhardt 2040. Sun Jul 30. Noon-6pm. $1.

