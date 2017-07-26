You can hire a luxury dome with harbour views

Sick of all these amazing ways to save money in Sydney? We’ve found a stupidly indulgent way to splash your cash this winter: hire a luxury dome on the harbour.

Pier One has a series of domes set up at their Walsh Bay hotel that emulate the après-ski vibes of a James Bond movie. Each dome is decked out with faux fur rugs and blankets, felt chairs, an electric fire, slippers and romantic fairy lights. They cost $400 for three hours and they’re available to hire until early September.

Once snuggled up inside you can order from the hotel’s winter menu, which includes a lamb shank pie with minted crushed peas for $16; a mug of farro, chicken, and winter vegetable broth with crusty bread for $12; and a warming Granny Smith apple pie with crème fraiche and lemon myrtle for $14.

It’s all sponsored by G.H. Mumm Champagne and St. Hugo Wines, and if you’re already spending 400 bucks, why not go whole hog and order a bottle of Blanc de Blanc for $280 (cheaper options are also available). There are wine, whiskey, cheese and chocolate flights for $10-$25 as well.

Visit the Pier One website to book the experience.

