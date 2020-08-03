The best cheese dishes in Sydney

Burrata, brie or blue? Raclette or ribiola? Cheddar or comte? Would you like yours melted on pizza, pasta, potatoes and bread, or whipped into fluffy clouds for dessert? Whether you prefer it washed rind, runny, salty or sweet, there's a cheese dish for all moods and budgets in Sydney. Here's where to find some of the best

Want more? Here's our guide to where to eat raclette in Sydney.

After take-home cheese? Check out our list of the best cheese shops in Sydney.