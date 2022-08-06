Time Out says

Have you ever gotten that craving to go to the movies, but when you go to check what’s showing, none of the new flicks look as exciting to you as the shows you have lined up on your ‘continue watching’ list at home?

Well get ready, this free pop-up experience will allow you and up to three buddies to watch your favourite shows and movies in a state of the art 4K cinema-like setting, with an on-demand waiter service to boot. Taking up residency on Oxford Street in Darlinghurst, the first of its kind Nebula Streaming Cinema is now open for bookings. Think full recliner chairs, surround sound and unlimited popcorn, drinks and snacks. Plus, you’ll have access to more than 7,000 streaming services and countless content to choose from.

Each free session lasts for two hours, so don’t go gearing up for a Lord of the Rings marathon. You’ll want to huddle with your cinema buddies and decide what you’re watching ahead of your popcorn sesh, and make sure it fits neatly in that allotted time slot, as well as whose streaming service you’ll be logging in on.

The Streaming Cinema experience is designed to show off the latest smart projectors with built-in Chromecast from Nebula (valued at $4,295 AUD), but purchases are not required to get in on the cinematic action. Sessions are booking out quickly, so don't snooze on this.

The Nebula Streaming Cinema is available for bookings until August 6, 2022. Each session accommodates up to four people. To book a session or to find out more, head here.