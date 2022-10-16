Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ritz 85

  • Film, Film festivals
  • Ritz Cinema Randwick, Randwick
  1. Ritz Cinema, Randwick
    Photograph: Supplied/Ritz Cinema, Randwick
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Janet Gaynor and Fredric March star in the 1937 film A Star is Born.
    Photograph: Turner Classic | 'A Star is Born' (1937)
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Pink Flamingos film still
    Photograph: Supplied | 'Pink Flamingos' (1972)
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Network film still
    Photograph: Supplied | 'Network' (1976)
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch 85 films in 85 days during this treasured Art Deco cinema’s birthday celebrations

With a distinctive Art Deco design restored to its former 1930s glory and an impressive sound system, the Ritz is one of the finest cinemas in all of Sydney. This Randwick landmark is celebrating its 85th birthday in 2022, and the movie maniacs at the Ritz are marking the occasion by screening 85 iconic films in 85 days. 

From the original A Star is Born (1937) to the first Australian screening of The Green Knight (2021), the cinema’s biggest retro program ever has a film from every year of the Ritz’s storied history. Select sessions will screen in 35mm, 70mm and 4K formats and it all kicks off from July 24 to October 16.

It all kicks off with a birthday party involving a gala screening of a new 4K restoration of  the original A Star is Born (1937) on Sunday, July 24, which was released the same year the Ritz opened. Festivities will include speeches, entertainment, food and drinks, and the chance to explore the Ritz’s new renovations with a Champagne in hand. 

This gargantuan film series then continues until October 16, and other selections include John Waters’ notorious Pink Flamingos (1972) starring legendary drag queen Divine, that timeless critique on news media Network (1976), classic horrors including Silence of the Lambs (1991), and round up your friends of Dorothy for The Wizard of Oz (1939). 

In honour of this heritage-listed cinema’s momentous anniversary, the Ritz has also undergone a massive surrealist-inspired renovation and will be adding three new screens to the existing six screens this year.

While you’re headed that way for a screening, don’t forget that the inimitable Bar Ritz boasts a marble bar and balcony upstairs – perfect for pre- and post-film drinks.

Check out the full program and book your ticket here.

Can you smell the popcorn? These are the best cinemas in Sydney

Details

Event website:
www.ritzcinemas.com.au/events/ritz-85
Address:
Ritz Cinema Randwick
43-47 St Pauls St, at Avoca St
Randwick
Sydney
2031
Price:
$17
Opening hours:
Various times

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.