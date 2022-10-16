Time Out says

With a distinctive Art Deco design restored to its former 1930s glory and an impressive sound system, the Ritz is one of the finest cinemas in all of Sydney. This Randwick landmark is celebrating its 85th birthday in 2022, and the movie maniacs at the Ritz are marking the occasion by screening 85 iconic films in 85 days.

From the original A Star is Born (1937) to the first Australian screening of The Green Knight (2021), the cinema’s biggest retro program ever has a film from every year of the Ritz’s storied history. Select sessions will screen in 35mm, 70mm and 4K formats and it all kicks off from July 24 to October 16.

It all kicks off with a birthday party involving a gala screening of a new 4K restoration of the original A Star is Born (1937) on Sunday, July 24, which was released the same year the Ritz opened. Festivities will include speeches, entertainment, food and drinks, and the chance to explore the Ritz’s new renovations with a Champagne in hand.

This gargantuan film series then continues until October 16, and other selections include John Waters’ notorious Pink Flamingos (1972) starring legendary drag queen Divine, that timeless critique on news media Network (1976), classic horrors including Silence of the Lambs (1991), and round up your friends of Dorothy for The Wizard of Oz (1939).

In honour of this heritage-listed cinema’s momentous anniversary, the Ritz has also undergone a massive surrealist-inspired renovation and will be adding three new screens to the existing six screens this year.

While you’re headed that way for a screening, don’t forget that the inimitable Bar Ritz boasts a marble bar and balcony upstairs – perfect for pre- and post-film drinks.

Check out the full program and book your ticket here.

