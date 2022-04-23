Sydney
Timeout

Aunty Donna

  • Comedy, Sketch
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
  • Recommended
The Aunty Donna trio against a white background. Zach looks crazily bemused, Broden looks comically serious and Mark looks like he's having the time of his life.
Photograph: Supplied / Century Entertainment
Time Out says

The viral Melbourne trio's new live show is triumphant proof that silly sketch comedy is alive and well

If you like your comedy sketchy, a bit surreal and full of ill-conceived dance routines, then Broden, Mark and Zachary are probably your cup of tea. After making their mark racking up millions of views as YouTube sensations, the Melbourne trio gained yet more notirety when they headed to the states to create their very own Netflix series Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun. So what can you expect from a live show? Imagine their oddball antics louder, sweatier and even more hyperactive. 

Landing on the legendary Enmore Theatre stage as part of the Sydney Comedy Festival, The Magical Dead Cat Tour a two-hour live show featuring all new sketches, but also a few fan favourites and a mystery guest. The Sydney run is in town over five nights from April 19 to 23. You can snap up your tickets here.

Want more? Get ready for Sydney Comedy Festival with our stand-up hit list.

 

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/aunty-donna/
Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
www.enmoretheatre.com.au
02 9550 3666
Price:
$50-$100

Dates and times

