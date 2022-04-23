Time Out says

If you like your comedy sketchy, a bit surreal and full of ill-conceived dance routines, then Broden, Mark and Zachary are probably your cup of tea. After making their mark racking up millions of views as YouTube sensations, the Melbourne trio gained yet more notirety when they headed to the states to create their very own Netflix series Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun. So what can you expect from a live show? Imagine their oddball antics louder, sweatier and even more hyperactive.

Landing on the legendary Enmore Theatre stage as part of the Sydney Comedy Festival, The Magical Dead Cat Tour a two-hour live show featuring all new sketches, but also a few fan favourites and a mystery guest. The Sydney run is in town over five nights from April 19 to 23. You can snap up your tickets here.