We zoom in on a finger skateboard, and then pan down to Shrek’s big throbbing dick. Switch to a photo of an intensely serious teen Cameron James holding up an iPod, then glide to the Jackass boys. Microsoft Word Art ripples across the screen, over Nelly albums, Matrix DVDs, Napster screens and scanned Kodaks. Rage Against the Machine is playing. The Oogachacka Baby dances.



The show hasn’t even begun and we’re already roiling in sweaty waves of noughties

nostalgia. In the audience, the glands of all the millennials opened up to release the stank of long-gone youth. This mood-setting PowerPoint, and the show to follow, is Cameron James’ hilarious, humiliation-rich tribute to those mid-teen years, and to the young, earnest cringe-lord and Battle of the Bands champion he was.



Back then, see, all he ever wanted to be is a rockstar. Just like his hero, Daniel Johns, lead

singer of Silverchair and a Newcastlian like him. He’d built his whole identity around making

it through music. But then something happened (something pretty graphic and relating to

Fight Club), and he was forced to abandon that dream for good. Decades later, after discovering his old spiral-bound song books during a visit home, James is picking up his guitar and paying honour to the singer-songwriter he was.



What follows is exactly the kind of material you’d expect a super horny teenage boy who listens to Jeff Buckley to write. Only so much worse. And so, so much better.

Using just enough foot pedal for him to claim it back on tax, we hear songs from his Nu

Prophecy period, from the short-lived Love Potion No. 69, and his final high school band

Electric Dreams. Songs written after he lost his virginity, inspired by the Matrix and with the

unforgettable line: “every king needs their queen/or another king if that’s his thing”.



Collectively, we howled. Squirmed. Were pinned to our chairs with gleeful horror. When he

tells the story of his first (yet not final) encounter with Daniel Johns, the man and legend, we hit the floor.



James is one of those comedians who laughs a lot during his own set, and with such an

infectious, good-humoured affability you are right there with him, following happily wherever he leads in his digressions and self-deprecations. As self-aware now as his teenage self wasn’t then, he’s a man mortified yet indebted to the kid who dreamed big.



Maybe in a parallel universe he’s a rock god, but as a stand-up, James is equally natural up there on stage – an easygoing, slightly goofy paragon of the good-humoured bloke who’s made peace with where he’s at in life.

So, yes, Cameron James: big recommend, much good-hearted fun, go see him. If you missed him at Sydney Comedy Festival, you can listen in on him life-coaching with Becky Lucas on their co-hosted podcast The Becky and Cam Hotline every week.



But quite aside from anything to do with the guy, I could’ve given the show I caught at the Factory Theatre just one star during the first quarter. Bear with my miserable old-person complaining for just a minute, but after being directed to sit right in front of the speaker tower at the front of the stage, every time James chuckled at one of his jokes, the "HA! HA! HA!s" shot like a bazooka into my eardrums. I almost broke down into sobs. It took longer than it should have for me to deliberate “Would I rather a. go deaf, or b. risk being the audience member during a comedy show who leaves their seat?” for me to scuttle from this danger zone to a place further back, where – at last – I didn’t find myself cowering at every word.



Please, sound techies, be kind to crowds. I always thought I’d lose my hearing at a rock

show, but not one quite like this.