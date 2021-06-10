Settle in for a night of stand-up to raise emergency funds for Covid-19 relief in India

Have a laugh for a good cause at this stand-up comedy night headlined by the crowd-pleasing Sam McCool and Christina Van Look, with fellow funny folks Christian Elderfield and Danny Woods also treading the boards.

All money raised from this show at Burwood RSL Club on Friday, June 18 will go towards emergency funds for people affected by the current pandemic outbreak in India. Tickets are $40 each and the gig is strictly limited to 100 audience members only. Each ticket bought will assist the supply and delivery of oxygen meters and sanitiser kits. There will also be raffles and a wine game during intermission to raise further funds.

Comedy 4 Covid Relief is organised by a team of university students and young working professionals from Good Neighbours Australia, the local leg of an international humanitarian non-government charity organisation. Grab tickets here.