Lighten up at this comedy showcase at the Factory Theatre with free beer

A stacked lineup of local stand-ups are assembling at the Factory Theatre this month for a show to take the edge off the collective trash fire that is the year 2020.

Some of Sydney’s best chuckle merchants are on the bill, including Becky Lucas, Gen Fricker, John Cruckshank, Sam Taunton and Heath Franklin as his legendary, handlebar-moustached stage persona “Chopper” (yes, the one that’s claimed more airtime than the infamous Aussie criminal who inspired him). Between the stand-ups, comedic trio Baby Beef (a band described as “ABBA for millennials”) will be providing theatrical musical interludes.

All proceeds from the gig on Thursday, November 26, will go towards Save Our Stages NSW, a cause dedicated to giving support and relief for struggling live music spaces, like the Factory Theatre. The event is supported by Newtown’s craft beer lords Young Henrys and Jameson whiskey, so you bet your bottom dollar that every ticket includes two tinnies. Cracking a cold one at a comedy show at the Factory, the thought of it is almost enough to make things feel normal isn’t it?

Space is limited, tickets are now on sale for $27.50 and can be purchased here in tables of two, three or four.

Check out the best live performances in Sydney this month.