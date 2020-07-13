The best live performances in Sydney this month
From music gigs to theatre shows, we round-up the best IRL performances happening in the city right now
With Sydney gradually re-opening, more and more venues are making the switch from digital offerings to actual in-the-flesh events. As audiences tentatively return to beloved spots that are finally shaking off the mothballs, we've pulled together a handy guide to what’s going on around town.
Where can you feel the rumble of bone-shaking bass reverberate up through your feet? Where you can hold your breath collectively with fellow theatregoers hungry for the drama? Where are all the stand-up LOLs your heart desires? And where are the sauciest cabaret shows where you can be served up a side of sass with a feed?
Read on for the answers...
The best live performances to check out this month
DMA's at the Factory Theatre
As livestreams start to lose some of their sheen, in-person gigs are finally back on the cards. Hot on the heels of their latest album release The Glow, indie rockers the DMA's have announced a series of live concerts to be held at Marrickville's much-loved Factory Theatre, with proceeds to go towards the Aboriginal Legal Service.
Magic Mic Comedy
We all need more LOLs in our lives right now, and the Potts Point Hotel has your back. Welcoming the likes of Simon Taylor, Cameron James, Ruven Govender, Cassie Workman and Aaron Chen, they frequently sell out, so pre-book online. Operating at half-capacity, unlike other venues, there’s no requirement to have a meal at this show, however the kitchen will be open.
The Credeaux Canvas
We’ve become accustomed to seeing new theatre online, but now up to 24 Sydneysiders can take in a full-length play, suitably spaced at the El Rocco. Set in the early noughties before Zoom was a thing, it depicts three twenty-somethings desperate for a lucky break who resort to art forgery. Produced and directed by Les Solomon from a stageplay by Keith Bunin, it’s billed as a window into the disillusionment of entitled generation Ys and is laced with humour, sexual tension and a very unusual nude scene.
Premiere: an Immersive Dining Experience
There’s a brand-new dinner-and-a-show in town, and it's a Premiere, darhhhling. Oxford Street stalwart Universal is back in business, with a luxe new offering that brings the best of Sydney's most colourful street to the plate. Presenting some of the city’s most seasoned drag queens served up with a gourmet three-course dinner and bottomless bevvies, it's fabulous.
Sydney Theatre Buses
The Department of Fundament, Movement, Improvement and Presentment has a solution for theatre-goers hungry for the new norm to look more like the old norm. Sydney Theatre Buses will present a guided tour of the cty's hibernating scene, as led by stars Simon Burke (Mary Stuart), Chika Ikogwe (Fangirls) and Lucia Mastrantone (The Harp in the South). Accommodating 15 passengers, they depart from Wooloomooloo's Old Fitzroy Theatre.
The Priscilla’s Experience
Hold on to your boa babe! The queens at the Imperial Hotel are putting on a flashy new dinner and show experience packed with enough campness, nostalgia and colourful feathers to help us forget about the perils of 2020. With six performers and a guest host interchanging between almost non-stop numbers all night, you barely have time to look down at your plate and get a forkful of food before another drag queen pops up.
Five Nights Live at the Soda Factory
Surry Hills’ retro vibe bar the Soda Factory is joining in on the IRL fun with five nights a week of live music. So put your hair in a high pony and sip on a thick shake, because Tuesday through Saturday, these happy days are yours and mine. The venue is hidden behind a vintage Coca-Cola fridge door in the phony storefront of ‘Bobby’s Boss Dogs’, and while the decor says jukebox vintage Americana, the live music line-up is firmly all about local and now.
Cheeky Possum
This curated Monday night comedy show at the Sneaky Possum is back to kick off your week with a giggle. In the past we’ve been pretty chuffed with the stellar line-ups, names like Nick Capper, Lily Star and Pat Doherty have appeared on the bill (no marsupials that we’re aware of, however). Numbers are strictly capped for the return shows, and your ticket now includes dinner and a beverage for $45. Doors at 5.30pm for a 6.30pm show. Make a booking over here.
Lazybones Lounge
This jazzy Marrickville venue came back into action fairly early, with physically distanced gigs running Wednesday to Sundays, often accompanied by a dinner special. There’s an eclectic mix of jazz, blues, soul and heavy rock on offer, including hip takes on Beatles tunes from the Sam McNally Group with Mitch Anderson and Miss Jo Elms, Get Folked Punk, a monthly night for the folk circuit with a punk attitude, and smooth moves from the Groovemeisters.
La Femme
An opulent homegrown cabaret show gets its debut in Sydney with La Femme. Drawing on Parisian traditions like the famous Crazy Horse cabaret (think the racier big sister to the Moulin Rouge) this brand new production has a distinctly Australian twist – infused with subtle references to Aussie icons, music, culture and fashion. La Femme is the brainchild of Sydney’s reigning queen of burlesque, Porcelain Alice, and the “glamorous and horrifying” performer Bella Louche.
