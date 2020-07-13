The best live performances in Sydney this month

From music gigs to theatre shows, we round-up the best IRL performances happening in the city right now

With Sydney gradually re-opening, more and more venues are making the switch from digital offerings to actual in-the-flesh events. As audiences tentatively return to beloved spots that are finally shaking off the mothballs, we've pulled together a handy guide to what’s going on around town.

Where can you feel the rumble of bone-shaking bass reverberate up through your feet? Where you can hold your breath collectively with fellow theatregoers hungry for the drama? Where are all the stand-up LOLs your heart desires? And where are the sauciest cabaret shows where you can be served up a side of sass with a feed?

Read on for the answers...





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas

