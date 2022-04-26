Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

The Irish comedian is back where he belongs – and yes, he brought his little keyboard with him

A veteran of the world comedy scene, David O'Doherty is now often recognised on the streets, though people often can't believe it's really him, even if the venue is the lobby of his own show a few minutes before it starts. Once they realise it is, they always ask the same question: "Do you have your little keyboard with you?"

The little keyboard is O'Doherty's calling card. It travels the world with him, and he punctuates his sets with songs he's composed on its plinkety-plink keys. It's part musical comedy, part stand-up and part wry observations spoken-sung over an instrument whose ridiculousness is integral to the schtick.

This set, like so many on this year's comedy festival circuit, is about the events of the past two years. O'Doherty heeded early medical advice that those most at risk should abandon cities and avoid crowds, so he and his octogenarian parent decamped to Achill Island, off the coast of Ireland's County Mayo. Population: 2,569. That period of his life is the fodder for most of the show, from what it was like to move in with his parents in his 40s to spending his 45th birthday attempting to obey lockdown orders but ending up in a bush.

"You have to remember how to do this again," he admonished an audience member. "I do, too. We have to remember how to do this again." That might be true – after two years without performing, O'Doherty has to get back into the rhythm of live performance. His set is funny, but there are no belly laughs, as he has provided in previous years. But not to worry – he does indeed have his little keyboard with him.

This show was reviewed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022.