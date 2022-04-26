Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

David O'Doherty: Whoa Is Me

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Comedian David O'Doherty
Photograph: SuppliedDavid O'Doherty
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

The Irish comedian is back where he belongs – and yes, he brought his little keyboard with him

A veteran of the world comedy scene, David O'Doherty is now often recognised on the streets, though people often can't believe it's really him, even if the venue is the lobby of his own show a few minutes before it starts. Once they realise it is, they always ask the same question: "Do you have your little keyboard with you?" 

The little keyboard is O'Doherty's calling card. It travels the world with him, and he punctuates his sets with songs he's composed on its plinkety-plink keys. It's part musical comedy, part stand-up and part wry observations spoken-sung over an instrument whose ridiculousness is integral to the schtick. 

This set, like so many on this year's comedy festival circuit, is about the events of the past two years. O'Doherty heeded early medical advice that those most at risk should abandon cities and avoid crowds, so he and his octogenarian parent decamped to Achill Island, off the coast of Ireland's County Mayo. Population: 2,569. That period of his life is the fodder for most of the show, from what it was like to move in with his parents in his 40s to spending his 45th birthday attempting to obey lockdown orders but ending up in a bush. 

"You have to remember how to do this again," he admonished an audience member. "I do, too. We have to remember how to do this again." That might be true – after two years without performing, O'Doherty has to get back into the rhythm of live performance. His set is funny, but there are no belly laughs, as he has provided in previous years. But not to worry – he does indeed have his little keyboard with him. 

This show was reviewed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022.

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton

Details

Event website:
www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au/event/david-odoherty-whoa-is-me/
Address:
The Enmore Theatre
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
www.enmoretheatre.com.au
02 9550 3666
Price:
$47

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.