A funny thing happened on the way to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2021. Not funny like haha, as that's kind of the go. Funny like strange. The strange thing is that most of the comedians in this year's festival seem to have completely forgotten about last year. Wil Anderson is doing the same show he did in 2018. Adam Hills is doing the same show that he wrote for last year's festival (which was cancelled, for obvious reasons), including anecdotes about things like playing rugby in England and carrying babies on planes. Zoe Coombs Marr's show is about dick jokes in the '90s. Dilruk Jayasinha is doing a show about dating. Many of these are great shows, but none of them seem very, well, now. Was there nothing to respond to in the events of last year? Does no one remember that our prime minister jetted off on a Hawaiian holiday while a third of the continent burned in January? Or remember being locked in our homes for months while a deadly virus raged outside? How about when a police officer murdered George Floyd in the United States, sparking Black Lives Matter protests the world over? Someone does remember, and that someone is Tom Ballard. His show We Are All in This is all about the garbage fire that was 2020, not an easy subject to make hilarious. Ballard knows he's facing an uphill task, with transitions like, "But enough about coronavirus, what a downer! This is a comedy show, so let's move onto something much more fun." Pause. "Structural racism." The show is