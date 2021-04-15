Melbourne International Comedy Festival reviews
It's the last week of Melbourne International Comedy Festival but there's still plenty to see. Our reviewers have been sussing out the best of the fest this year, from big names to newcomers to watch out for. These are the best shows for MICF 2021.
Reuben Kaye: The Butch is Back
Reuben Kaye opens The Butch is Back wearing a sparkling-pink jacket and waistcoat with a nearly-too-wide pannier hoop-skirt that reveals perfectly high-cut black pants and cummerbund. As he sings ‘Pynk’, Janelle Monae’s 2018 feminine and feminist anthem about the pinks that unite humanity, the comfort, or fear, of the queer space is defined. But what follows becomes a blistering and empowering exploration of gender and masculinity. Kaye left Melbourne for the UK about a decade ago. Those of us who saw him in the late 2000s knew that he was destined for far more than cramped stages. He was magnificent. And that magnificence has expanded so much that containment is no longer possible and everyone who sees him may never get the glitter out of their hearts. With his live band, swishing microphone horse tails (what could they mean!?) and a presence that demands undivided attention, Kaye would be sold out and gushed over if all he did were sing with a voice you feel in your guts and tell outrageously blue jokes. But cabaret was never meant to be safe, conforming or easy. His early list of why the world is broken – it’s too long to begin to quote – should become the policy list of most governments. But his anger and frustration at the seemingly obvious leads into reflections on the ongoing trauma of being labelled something negative before you even know what it means. Returning to the Cure’s 1979 ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, he tells his story of growing up white and privileged in Melbourne a
Tom Ballard: We Are All in This
A funny thing happened on the way to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2021. Not funny like haha, as that's kind of the go. Funny like strange. The strange thing is that most of the comedians in this year's festival seem to have completely forgotten about last year. Wil Anderson is doing the same show he did in 2018. Adam Hills is doing the same show that he wrote for last year's festival (which was cancelled, for obvious reasons), including anecdotes about things like playing rugby in England and carrying babies on planes. Zoe Coombs Marr's show is about dick jokes in the '90s. Dilruk Jayasinha is doing a show about dating. Many of these are great shows, but none of them seem very, well, now. Was there nothing to respond to in the events of last year? Does no one remember that our prime minister jetted off on a Hawaiian holiday while a third of the continent burned in January? Or remember being locked in our homes for months while a deadly virus raged outside? How about when a police officer murdered George Floyd in the United States, sparking Black Lives Matter protests the world over? Someone does remember, and that someone is Tom Ballard. His show We Are All in This is all about the garbage fire that was 2020, not an easy subject to make hilarious. Ballard knows he's facing an uphill task, with transitions like, "But enough about coronavirus, what a downer! This is a comedy show, so let's move onto something much more fun." Pause. "Structural racism." The show is
Tom Gleeson: Lighten Up
The trauma of last year still feels too raw to revisit. Unless perhaps you're Tom Gleeson and you're poking holes in 2020 like a coke-addled echidna. Echidna seems the appropriate metaphor given the number of Australian animals that feature throughout Gleeson’s MICF show, Lighten Up. Honorable mentions include a koala (chlamydia-riddled), a goanna (gatorade-drinking) and a kangaroo (exploding or butchered – take your pick). In fact, much of Lighten Up feels like a trip through typical Australian experiences, be they treasured, later traumatic, summer beach holidays or burning rubbish in a paddock. Lighten Up draws heavily from the events of last year to warm up the crowd – the unbalanced expectations between comedians and firefighters, the online shopping, the drinking – and Gleeson praises and teases Melbourne for its lockdown experience in equal measure. Anecdotes are all raucously funny and relatable – though Gleeson describes his career as slow and steady (a low GI comedian if you will) we can’t help but feel his popularity comes from the broad (but not trite) appeal of his material combined with a deprecating, mildly neurotic delivery. Fans of the comedian, ABC Hard Quiz host and Gold Logie renegade might clue that the title of the show comes from his aforementioned Gold Logie winning speech, in which he addressed the “controversy” of his win by further leaning into the long-running practical joke (haters can shush though, because he’s promised not to repeat the gag).
Wil Anderson: Wilegal
This is a 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival review of Wil Anderson: Wilegal. The 2021 MICF performance will show at Arts Centre's Playhouse theatre. It wasn't just Wil Anderson's mates who assumed his arrest post-flight to Wagga Wagga last June was weed-related. The incident made national news, and with Anderson famously candid about his marijuana use to treat osteoarthritis, a drug bust seemed the obvious go-to. In Wilegal, however, the comedian reminds us that few situations are ever so simple. Anderson's a pro. In this, his 21st Melbourne International Comedy Festival show, he plants himself stage-centre and grips his audience for a 70-minute yarn involving two cute pugs, an ill-fated tweet, the pain of ageing and some damn fine cake. As the story progresses, it becomes apparent that the details of his assumed illegal action and subsequent arrest are well beside the point of the show. Instead, Anderson's descriptions of interactions between those involved stand out and work to demonstrate the beauty and complexity of our humanity in moments of vulnerability. The best of those moments include the nod of understanding from a fellow passenger; the shared glance between Anderson and a police officer in an awkward tryst; the simple elegance of the father-son (and father-dog) bond. And there are so many more. Anderson weaves his Law and Order tale in such a way that the specifics of the plane incident exist purely to highlight these hilarious and moving connection
Adam Hills: Shoes Half Full
If nothing else, 2020 provided comics with a rapid-fire way to engage an audience. We might not be entirely out of the pandemic woodwork yet, but we’re out of lockdown, and it’s from this vantage point that Adam Hills opens Shoes Half Full. “You weren’t there, man!” Hills shouts, Willem Dafoe-style, to a student in the audience who escaped Melbourne’s 120-day lockdown. And we’re in: We were there, too. Mercifully, Hills steers away from toilet roll gags, choosing instead to remind us of those times we needed milk minutes before curfew, and of the creative ways we skirted regulations to see our mates. Hills is relentlessly positive, and he quickly unites his crowd with relatable, hilarious anecdotes that almost offer a sense of nostalgia for arguably the most traumatic year in our collective histories.That takes talent. An industry veteran, Hills’ effortless affability is all over Shoes Half Full. Slated to tour the show pre-pandemic, Hills notes the challenges involved in presenting a show about radical positivity in a time of global crisis. But, as it goes on, we learn pretty quickly how much the timing here adds to the message.While positivity is its focus, Shoes Half Full unpacks a host of Hills’ bugbears, such as knowing when to say no and resisting the leap to anger when presented with stuff we might not understand. Hills’ positions himself as a 50-year-old cis white bloke trying to do better, and he relates instances in his own life when his finest choice was to shut u
Blake Freeman
Any show that starts with a finger up the bum has promise from the get-go. Blake Freeman’s offering for Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2021 has more than just promise; it has a wandering odd hour of constant, occasionally WTF laughs courtesy of Freeman’s charming tone and laidback energy. Despite Freeman’s relaxed delivery – it feels like your mate at a house party has just grabbed a soapbox – jokes in the show move fast with just the occasional whiff of structure holding the show together. Honestly, it doesn't even need it – and true to that, the show doesn't have a title, lest you think you're in for anything other than a wild ride of pointing out the world's oddities through Freeman’s singular perspective. I haven’t thought about Hotdogs from Big Brother for years, and now I can’t stop thinking about him, and what he's made out of. The show is extremely self-aware, with Freeman going so far as to call himself out on jokes well before the audience has the chance. When a bit doesn’t get quite the response he’d like – it’s funny but not knee-slapping funny – he’s the first to point it out and convert the awkwardness into even bigger guffaws. And while this show is largely a mishmash of snippets spanning Stephen Hawking to sex shops, inheritance to realising at 25 that everything is fucked, Freeman also proves he can tell a truly funny long-form joke, with his tale of sleep paralysis and Hamish Blake easily the highlight of the show. The chilled-out humour goes over
Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Dis?
Childhood in Brisvegas sounds like it was an absolute hoot for the now Sydney-based comedian and writer Lizzy Hoo. Bringing some of the driest delivery you’ll see this Comedy Fest, she works the crowd into a glow up and knows exactly how to mine the culture mash of her Irish Catholic mum and Malaysian Buddhist dad. Noting during her Easter Friday appearance that he only ever went mass on this weekend because he “loved the theatre” of the stations of the cross, that crucifixion nugget sets the tone. Hoo was a canny kid, wiggling her teeth out for gold coins then setting up a lending racket with exorbitant interest schemes. Her brother’s poor life choices were the perfect match when he’d need to borrow bus money to get to his work gig. On the face of it, her show Hoo Dis is old-school stand-up, mining personal asides and family history, but not every show needs to be high concept. Not when you’re as good at the gig as Hoo is. From dropping cracking one liners like, “it’s my way or the Huawei,” to broaching her and her dad’s improvised sick burns if they were to encounter anti-Asian sentiment during lockdown (thankfully they didn't), she folds in the current heightened climate in a deceptively breezy style. She also navigates the ticking fertility clock pressures faced by a successful young woman juggling multiple jobs, and rebounds magnificently from a derisive laugh at the mention of scheduling a couple’s calendar. The Melbourne crowd gets a real kick from the peculiarities of
Zoë Coombs Marr: Agony! Misery!
As someone who likes her comedy feminist, queer and independent, Zoë Coombs Marr fingers all the boxes. Agony! Misery! is as close to traditional stand-up as she’s likely to get as her surreal mind map leaves everyone pondering things they may never have thought about. I’ve also now heard enough dick jokes this festival. I never thought I’d write that about Coombs Marr. The further she moves away from her award-winning, critic-wordgasm-explosion character Dave-the-dud-stand-up, the closer we get to seeing the real Coombs Marr. Or is Zoë the 30-something lesbian comic, in black Snuggle Pot and Cuddle Pie trackie pants, another character? The real Zoë question is one of the many joys of Agony! Misery!. To be recognised as one of the smartest, brain-twisting, genre-breaking comedians ever, she had to perform as a bloke. In her sold-out-everywhere show Trigger Warning, Dave discovered that his inner clown was Zoë the cranky lesbian, who went on to make Bossy Bottom (which can still be seen on Amazon Prime; it’s brilliant). The Zoë in Agony! Misery! is still cranky and still treats her audience as an amorphous mass (who she loves), but she’s more introspective as she wonders why her 13th birthday in 1997 at band camp was so wonderful – and no it wasn’t like THAT, but it did involve fingering. As she shares that story, she also wonders if she’s being too niche. As if niche could ever be Sondheim’s Into the Woods, dick jokes, lesbian puns, gaze/gays confusion, veganism, and a long-
Aurelia St Clair: Woke 2.0
Aurelia St Clair might be the comedic answer to every Person of Colour’s dreams. Her latest show, Woke 2.0, explores issues concerning gender, sexuality and race and audibly makes a mainly white audience uncomfortable. But when has the issue of race ever invited you over, pulled up a chair and offered you a cup of tea? Despite being unapologetically funny, it’s clear that she’s weary of stepping on any (white) toes when she grants the crowd with permission to laugh at her jokes, even if they are mainly about race, and soon hushed snickers become belly laughs. She opens up by referencing the four-word sentence every POC fears hearing – “Where are you from?” and immediately sets those with a lived experience with this question at ease, and her ironic, self-deprecating humour shines an important light on negative stereotypes cast on Black people. Born in Germany, the half German, half Cameroonian comedian now calls North Melbourne home, and her show explores her assimilation, bisexuality, life with her Jehovah’s witness mother, and the dog adoption process, with racially-charged, tongue-in-cheek jokes that resonate more with the women and those of colour, rather than the white males in her audience. The “c-word” is redefined, taboo surrounding female masturbation is questioned, and she does this all in a genuine manner that evokes a hilarious conversation shared between friends. Overall, listening to St Clair is an opportunity to get an education on race and sexuality complete
Aaron Chen: Sorry Forever
Emerging onto the vast stage of the Melbourne Town Hall’s Grand Organ ballroom, Sydneysider Aaron Chen is bathed in flashing red like it’s Defqon 1 festival and there’s a red hot missile incoming. Then, in precision comic timing, he deploys his sniggering giggle and the blaring music stops, revelling in the quiet of this false alarm. There’s a sense, in this gotcha moment and in the small targets of his low-key “really personal” show, that he’s thoroughly bemused by his main stage appearance. Initially written as Mr Cigarette, before you know what went down, Chen never got to perform that show in Melbourne. It’s been rebranded as Sorry Forever, but that doesn't stop a boss-like digital avatar of Chen calling the show Mr Cigarette in the opening salvo. Who can say how much of that original take has survived? What we do get, however, is deceptively charming. There’s a cute, multi-part bit about him and his dad’s years long quest to cut down a towering gum tree in their backyard, fighting against the deafening silence of local council bureaucracy. He says that may have been a defining feature of his disarmingly nerdy style, and also notes that his therapist left him hanging last year on a possible autism spectrum diagnosis when his ten free sessions ran out. There are visual gags aplenty on a big screen behind him. Some are daggy, like a Wikipedia-driven foot callus spin on the classic pastime of predicting your own death via Google doctor. That leads to a bit about the need for
Diana Nguyen: Chasing Keanu Reeves
Diana Nguyen immediately used her JobKeeper payments to buy a whole lot of vibrators, and that is possibly the best use of the funds we’ve heard so far this pandemic. That joke epitomises the fun, celebratory, unapologetic and compelling show that is Nguyen’s 2021 MICF offering, Chasing Keanu Reeves.
Sami Shah: Cuck
White people can’t coup for shit. Unlike Trumps hapless clingers-on raiding the Capitol, it involves a little more than being draped in a flag while live streaming your stupidity to social media. That sick burn is the outrageous highlight of a raucous hour in the company of Pakistan-born former ABC radio host and stand-up comedian, Sami Shah.
Big Big Big: Catching Jack
The grim chapter in history that is Jack the Ripper serves as inspiration for Big Big Big’s 2021 MICF show, Catching Jack. Dare we say, Catching Jack might even breathe new, humorous life into the gory myth. The Big Big Big trio consists of Ella Lawry, Millie Holten and Madi Savage, plus their absurdist sketch comedy style.
Angus Gordon: The Mole
Angus Gordon’s The Mole is not a show about a mole. In fact, you may forget completely about the fact that it is about a mole until Angus mentions it, more than halfway through the show, after a series of rambling monologues about his witch sister, agricultural crime, and the defecating habits of homeless Melburnians.
Karen From Finance: is Out of Office
Sometimes the true measure of a stand-up comedian comes in how they handle a heckle. Or a reverse heckle, in the case of working women’s hero Karen From Finance. Melbourne, and indeed the world’s, best-named drag queen spins her entire schtick out of being an obsessive workaholic.
Scout Boxall: Good Egg
Scout Boxall’s personality is their hair. It’s a skin-tight rug that circles around their scalp, cutting off above the ear like an ill-fitting beanie – something Scout terms a 360-degree fringe. And previously, when Scout was young, they were fitted with an Amelie-inspired bob-cut and was christened by bullies as ‘egg head’
Alanta Colley: On the Origin of Faeces
On the Origin of Faeces opens with Alanta Colley’s story of deciding if she should go back to work in the infectious diseases system or follow her passion of comedy. When she made this choice in early 2020, comedy was genuinely offering her more options...because there wasn’t much infectious diseases work in Australia.
Jude Perl: Participation Award
Just whose bright idea was it to lock children in a room for 12 years and treat them all exactly the same, no matter their individual talents, interests and needs? And what happens to kids who are not suited to that style of education, or particularly good at the narrow range of subjects taught in that way? Jude Perl has some answers to those questions, putting together a show that’s smart, sharp, just a little bit sad and extremely, riotously funny.
