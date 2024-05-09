Her Royal Highness of comedy, Queen Dawn French has announced she will be gracing Aussie shores, including Sydney, for a stand-up show with a name befit for royalty: Dawn French is a Huge Twat. While Dawn French is indisputably one of the living legends of British comedy, she is also an adored figure here in Australia. The latest tour will mark her first since 2016, when she performed 38 sell-out shows nationwide.

French will perform dates across Australia, including two nights at Sydney's State Theatre on May 8-9, 2024.

The Welsh actress, writer and comedian broke onto the scene as one half of the legendary comedy duo French and Saunders (with Absolutely Fabulous’s Jennifer Saunders) before blazing a trail through TV comedy in the ‘80s and ‘90s, spoofing and satirising everyone from Oasis and the Corrs to films like Titanic and the Lord of the Rings series.

She also found mammoth success in Richard Curtis’s TV series The Vicar of Dibley, which attracted more than 12 million viewers to its series finale. She is a best-selling author and appeared on the stage in plays like A Midsummer Night’s Dream and films like Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia series. Her latest book, The Twat Files, will be published in October.



Tickets for Sydney shows are alreay up for grabs, head over here to see all ticket info.